If you have followed OnePlus' journey in the smartphone arena, you would know how the brand built its identity around small touches like the Alert Slider. However, it now appears that both OnePlus and Oppo (OnePlus' sister company) could be making some changes, with the iconic Alert Slider potentially being replaced by a brand-new multi-purpose button, similar to the iPhone's Action Button. This information comes courtesy of popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

What Could This New Action Button-Like Implementation Bring?

Digital Chat Station reports that both OnePlus and Oppo could call this button the Rubik's Cube Key, and while it may still allow users to mute their device, its functionality could extend beyond that, potentially enabling users to toggle the flash, launch the camera app, and access other key shortcuts on the phone.

According to the source, this new button could debut as early as the launch of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and may eventually trickle down to the OnePlus 14, the successor to the recently released OnePlus 13 series.

What's Our Take?

A dedicated mute button has always been a useful feature on OnePlus devices. If the brand eventually upgrades it into something more versatile—expanding its functionality—it could make for an even more practical experience. We have already seen how iPhone users have customised the Action Button, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro, to execute a wide range of shortcuts. If OnePlus and Oppo introduce something similar in devices like the OnePlus 14 and Oppo Find X8 Ultra, it could certainly help these phones stand out.

