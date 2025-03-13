OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

OnePlus is preparing to unveil a new tablet, possibly for the Chinese market, named the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. Recent leaks have provided insights into the device's key specifications, revealing that it will likely be a high-end model featuring Qualcomm's latest processor, large RAM capacity, and extensive storage options.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Expected Launch and Naming Confusion

OnePlus' tablet lineup has created some confusion due to varying names in different regions. For example, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is sold in Europe and the US, it is marketed as the OnePlus Pad Pro in China. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad launched in December 2023 bears no relation to the OnePlus Pad model available in the US and Europe earlier that year.

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Silverblue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here's what the new design looks like

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Display, Performance, and Storage (Leaked)

The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chipset found in the OnePlus 13 smartphone, confirming the tablet's flagship status.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

Memory-wise, the tablet will come with up to 16GB of RAM, paired with a storage option of up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It remains unclear whether the tablet will support expandable storage, as previous OnePlus tablets, including the OnePlus Pad 2, did not offer a microSD card slot. The rear camera will be 13MP, and it will feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Battery, Software, and Additional Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely be equipped with a large battery of over 10,000mAh and will support fast charging at either 67W or 80W. The device is expected to run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, though if released globally, it could come with OxygenOS 15 instead. Given its flagship specifications, the tablet may also support stylus input and offer an optional keyboard folio, catering to productivity users.

Although no official release date has been confirmed, sources suggest that this device, along with another Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered tablet, will be released in the first half of the year.