OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details
OnePlus is set to unveil its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, featuring high-end specs like a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and massive storage options.
OnePlus is preparing to unveil a new tablet, possibly for the Chinese market, named the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. Recent leaks have provided insights into the device's key specifications, revealing that it will likely be a high-end model featuring Qualcomm's latest processor, large RAM capacity, and extensive storage options.
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Expected Launch and Naming Confusion
OnePlus' tablet lineup has created some confusion due to varying names in different regions. For example, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is sold in Europe and the US, it is marketed as the OnePlus Pad Pro in China. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad launched in December 2023 bears no relation to the OnePlus Pad model available in the US and Europe earlier that year.
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Display, Performance, and Storage (Leaked)
The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chipset found in the OnePlus 13 smartphone, confirming the tablet's flagship status.
Memory-wise, the tablet will come with up to 16GB of RAM, paired with a storage option of up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It remains unclear whether the tablet will support expandable storage, as previous OnePlus tablets, including the OnePlus Pad 2, did not offer a microSD card slot. The rear camera will be 13MP, and it will feature an 8MP front-facing camera.
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Battery, Software, and Additional Features (Expected)
The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely be equipped with a large battery of over 10,000mAh and will support fast charging at either 67W or 80W. The device is expected to run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, though if released globally, it could come with OxygenOS 15 instead. Given its flagship specifications, the tablet may also support stylus input and offer an optional keyboard folio, catering to productivity users.
Although no official release date has been confirmed, sources suggest that this device, along with another Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered tablet, will be released in the first half of the year.
