OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, featuring high-end specs like a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and massive storage options.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 09:39 IST
Icon
5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
1/5 OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time, which is quite impressive in comparison to competitors such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another fastest-charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes about 30 minutes to fully charge and it also provides a long battery life of 12 to 14 hours.  (Aishwarya Panda)
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
3/5 iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some eye-catching features, but is it also known for fast charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lesser charging time. iQOO 13 also takes about 25 to 30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved its battery life and charging over the period. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge 50% with a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, therefore, it provides a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2024 which offers some great performance, AI features, and camera performance. However, it also excels in fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Flipkart)
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
icon View all Images
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro leaks have revealed key specifications, including Snapdragon 8 Elite, a large display, and a battery. (oneplus)

OnePlus is preparing to unveil a new tablet, possibly for the Chinese market, named the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. Recent leaks have provided insights into the device's key specifications, revealing that it will likely be a high-end model featuring Qualcomm's latest processor, large RAM capacity, and extensive storage options.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Expected Launch and Naming Confusion

OnePlus' tablet lineup has created some confusion due to varying names in different regions. For example, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is sold in Europe and the US, it is marketed as the OnePlus Pad Pro in China. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad launched in December 2023 bears no relation to the OnePlus Pad model available in the US and Europe earlier that year.

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here's what the new design looks like

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Display, Performance, and Storage (Leaked)

The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chipset found in the OnePlus 13 smartphone, confirming the tablet's flagship status.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

Memory-wise, the tablet will come with up to 16GB of RAM, paired with a storage option of up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It remains unclear whether the tablet will support expandable storage, as previous OnePlus tablets, including the OnePlus Pad 2, did not offer a microSD card slot. The rear camera will be 13MP, and it will feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Battery, Software, and Additional Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely be equipped with a large battery of over 10,000mAh and will support fast charging at either 67W or 80W. The device is expected to run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, though if released globally, it could come with OxygenOS 15 instead. Given its flagship specifications, the tablet may also support stylus input and offer an optional keyboard folio, catering to productivity users.

Although no official release date has been confirmed, sources suggest that this device, along with another Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered tablet, will be released in the first half of the year.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets