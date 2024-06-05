 OnePlus Pad 2 specs tipped ahead of launch: From Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC to Android 14, know what's coming | Mobile News

OnePlus Pad 2 specs tipped ahead of launch: From Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC to Android 14, know what's coming

Recent Geekbench listings confirm the high-end specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Comparison with the OPPO Pad 3 suggests similar features, while reports hint at a potential delay in the launch timeline.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 07:22 IST
OnePlus Pad 2
The OnePlus Pad 2's confirmed specifications hint at a competitive edge in the tablet market, with similarities to the OPPO Pad 3. (oneplus)

Recent details about the OnePlus Pad 2 have emerged, confirming its high-end specifications and potential launch timeline. Initially, reports revealed that the tablet would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, a new listing on Geekbench has confirmed this chip along with other key specifications.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Pad 2, with the model number OPD2404, has appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The listing also reveals that the tablet will come with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Comparisons with other tablets suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2 and the OPPO Pad 3 might share similar specifications. For instance, reports indicate that the OPPO Pad 3 will feature a 12.1-inch 3K (3000 x 2120 pixels) LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Camera specifications for the OPPO Pad 3 include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Additional features include Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a 9510mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging.

Launch Timeline

There has been some uncertainty regarding the launch date of the OnePlus Pad 2. Earlier reports suggested that the tablet would debut in the second half of 2024. However, new reports indicate a potential delay, with some sources suggesting an early July launch.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated tablet with advanced specifications confirmed by recent Geekbench listings. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, the tablet's high-end features, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Android 14, suggest that it will be a strong contender in the market. As more information becomes available, the exact release timeline and further details about its capabilities will likely be clarified.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 07:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets