OnePlus reportedly asking 42,000 to repair phone that costs 38,700 now, several users report dead motherboards

OnePlus has found itself battling a problematic issue in their smartphones at several occurrences. After finally taking care of the green line issue that was affecting the displays of several OnePlus phones, the company has once again landed in soup due to a new issue. As per a post made on X by OnePlus Club, several “OnePlus 9 and 10 series users have reported that their device's motherboard is getting dead and no support is being provided by OnePlus in this regard.” The X account has also shared screenshots from the OnePlus Community Forum where a few users have shared their experiences after their OnePlus phones' motherboard was dead. The reason behind the issue is not yet known but it is worth noting that the user complaints shared in the X post are from the past two months.



Also read: OnePlus offering free display replacement to these users in India, check details here

₹ 42000 to repair OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

In a post shared on the OnePlus Community Forum, a user claims that the OnePlus service centre asked for around ₹42000 to repair the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a dead motherboard. For context, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently available at ₹44,499 on Flipkart. As per the user, he “downloaded the update suggested by my phone then opened hotstar and received OTP for login my phone started a continuous beep and froze. When I tried to restart it, it went dead.”

More about OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Volcanic Black

Volcanic Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: OnePlus Open Apex Edition launched in India at Rs. 1,49,999: Check what's new in the special edition phone

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus 9 Pro users also facing this issue

Although most of the posts around the dead motherboard are made by OnePlus 10 Pro users, this problem isn't limited to them. Reportedly, OnePlus 9 Pro users are also facing the similar issue and the company is asking for ₹27000 as repair cost.

Also read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more

“It's really concerning that flagship users are facing these issues and they're left with no solution, while OnePlus has given an appreciable solution to the green line issue.” OnePlus Club wrote in the X post.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!