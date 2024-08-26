 OnePlus reportedly asking ₹42,000 to repair phone that costs ₹38,700 now, several users report dead motherboards | Mobile News

The reason behind the issue is not yet known but it is worth noting that the user complaints shared in the X post are from the past two months.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 08:23 IST
Although most of the posts around the dead motherboard are made by OnePlus 10 Pro users, this problem isn’t limited to them. (HT_PRINT)

OnePlus has found itself battling a problematic issue in their smartphones at several occurrences. After finally taking care of the green line issue that was affecting the displays of several OnePlus phones, the company has once again landed in soup due to a new issue. As per a post made on X by OnePlus Club, several “OnePlus 9 and 10 series users have reported that their device's motherboard is getting dead and no support is being provided by OnePlus in this regard.” The X account has also shared screenshots from the OnePlus Community Forum where a few users have shared their experiences after their OnePlus phones' motherboard was dead. The reason behind the issue is not yet known but it is worth noting that the user complaints shared in the X post are from the past two months.

42000 to repair OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

In a post shared on the OnePlus Community Forum, a user claims that the OnePlus service centre asked for around 42000 to repair the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a dead motherboard. For context, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently available at 44,499 on Flipkart. As per the user, he “downloaded the update suggested by my phone then opened hotstar and received OTP for login my phone started a continuous beep and froze. When I tried to restart it, it went dead.”

OnePlus 9 Pro users also facing this issue

Although most of the posts around the dead motherboard are made by OnePlus 10 Pro users, this problem isn't limited to them. Reportedly, OnePlus 9 Pro users are also facing the similar issue and the company is asking for 27000 as repair cost.

“It's really concerning that flagship users are facing these issues and they're left with no solution, while OnePlus has given an appreciable solution to the green line issue.” OnePlus Club wrote in the X post.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 08:23 IST
