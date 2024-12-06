OnePlus tackles green line issue: Lifetime display warranty announced ahead of OnePlus 13 launch

Ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch, the company addresses green-line display issues by offering a lifetime warranty, ensuring durability and peace of mind for users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 18:34 IST
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know which model would be the right choice
OnePlus green line issue
1/5 OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to debut in India in January 2025. While we wait for the official launch date, leaks surrounding the devices showcase massive upgrades. Similar to last year, the high-end OnePlus 13 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be equipped with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, both chipsets are designed to provide flagship performance.  (Weibo)
OnePlus green line issue
2/5 OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Therefore, the R-series model is slightly smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model. Additionally, in terms of design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be lighter and less premium similar to the OnePlus 12R. (OnePlus)
OnePlus green line issue
3/5 OnePlus 13 is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with a Sony LYT600 sensor and 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R camera details are slim, however, it is expected to feature a similar 50MP main camera as the OnePlus 12R and rumours also suggest a downgrade in the ultrawide camera.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus green line issue
4/5 The OnePlus 13 will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year’s 5400mAh battery. For OnePlus 13R, rumours suggest that the smartphone may be equipped with the same 6000mAh battery. Both devices will support 100W fast charging. While the battery sizes are the same, the battery life on both devices may differ.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus green line issue
5/5 Lastly, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to run on Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.40000, whereas, the OnePlus 13 may cost nearly Rs.70000 since it's the flagship model in the series.  (OnePlus )
OnePlus green line issue
OnePlus tackles green-line display issues, introduces lifetime warranty ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch. (OnePlus)

Ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch in January, the company is addressing a widespread issue affecting phone displays - the green-line problem. Phones from various brands, including OnePlus, have been prone to displaying green lines. In response, OnePlus is implementing technological advancements and durability solutions to minimise this issue, and is also offering a lifetime warranty on phone displays, including those on the upcoming OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution

This new initiative, called the "OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution," combines technology upgrades and after-sales services. The company aims to reduce the occurrence of green-line issues by improving display bonding methods and increasing durability tests.

Also read: Nothing launches iconic Snake game widget: Download, play, and challenge your high score now

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, the company is committed to providing fast, effective solutions for Indian consumers. "We are the first to offer a lifetime warranty for Indian users, demonstrating our confidence in our technology and our focus on customer satisfaction," said Liu to Times of India.

During a recent briefing in Shenzhen, OnePlus revealed several measures to tackle the issue. These include modifications to the display bonding process in future models, like the OnePlus 13, and more stringent durability tests to ensure product quality.

Also read: OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details

OnePlus believes that the green-line issue is caused by several factors, mainly the aging of OLED displays. In regions like India, high temperatures and humidity contribute to faster display wear. Ramagopala Reddy, Vice President at OnePlus India, explained that the company recognized this issue earlier than most others in the industry and is acting swiftly to address it.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Battle of performance-oriented flagships - Specs, features, and price compared

A key development in the OnePlus 13's display is the introduction of a new protective layer to reduce moisture and oxygen damage. The Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer will help extend the display's lifespan. Additionally, OnePlus has intensified its durability testing to simulate extreme conditions.

With the lifetime warranty, OnePlus aims to reassure customers that their investment in the OnePlus 13 is safeguarded against potential display issues.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 18:34 IST
OnePlus tackles green line issue: Lifetime display warranty announced ahead of OnePlus 13 launch
