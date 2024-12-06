OnePlus tackles green line issue: Lifetime display warranty announced ahead of OnePlus 13 launch

Ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch in January, the company is addressing a widespread issue affecting phone displays - the green-line problem. Phones from various brands, including OnePlus, have been prone to displaying green lines. In response, OnePlus is implementing technological advancements and durability solutions to minimise this issue, and is also offering a lifetime warranty on phone displays, including those on the upcoming OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution

This new initiative, called the "OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution," combines technology upgrades and after-sales services. The company aims to reduce the occurrence of green-line issues by improving display bonding methods and increasing durability tests.

According to Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, the company is committed to providing fast, effective solutions for Indian consumers. "We are the first to offer a lifetime warranty for Indian users, demonstrating our confidence in our technology and our focus on customer satisfaction," said Liu to Times of India.

During a recent briefing in Shenzhen, OnePlus revealed several measures to tackle the issue. These include modifications to the display bonding process in future models, like the OnePlus 13, and more stringent durability tests to ensure product quality.

OnePlus believes that the green-line issue is caused by several factors, mainly the aging of OLED displays. In regions like India, high temperatures and humidity contribute to faster display wear. Ramagopala Reddy, Vice President at OnePlus India, explained that the company recognized this issue earlier than most others in the industry and is acting swiftly to address it.

A key development in the OnePlus 13's display is the introduction of a new protective layer to reduce moisture and oxygen damage. The Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer will help extend the display's lifespan. Additionally, OnePlus has intensified its durability testing to simulate extreme conditions.

With the lifetime warranty, OnePlus aims to reassure customers that their investment in the OnePlus 13 is safeguarded against potential display issues.