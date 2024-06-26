 OPPO A3 5G details revealed: Specs, price, launch timeline and more | Mobile News

OPPO A3 5G details revealed: Specs, price, launch timeline and more

OPPO gears up to unveil its latest smartphone, the OPPO A3 5G, as details emerge from a China Telecom listing, revealing key specs, pricing, and anticipated launch timelines.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 12:52 IST
OPPO's upcoming OPPO A3 5G promises advanced features and sleek design, set to launch soon. (Representative image) (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

OPPO's upcoming offering, the OPPO A3 5G, has emerged quietly on China Telecom's radar following the recent launch of the OPPO A3 Pro. Speculation about a standard 5G model has now been confirmed with its appearance on the telecom provider's listing, detailing crucial information about its specifications, pricing, and launch timeline.

OPPO A3 5G Specifications Revealed

According to the listing, the OPPO A3 5G is identified by the model number PKA110, previously associated with the flat-display version of the OPPO A3 Pro as per earlier certifications as reported by theTechoutlook. The dimensions of the device are set at 162.54 x 75.44 x 7.15 mm, weighing approximately 179 grams. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC chipset, a departure from the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor found in its Pro counterpart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Key features include a 6.7-inch flat display boasting a resolution of 2412 X 1080 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for its front-facing camera. The phone is expected to carry a robust 5000mAh battery and will debut running on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 skin.

OPPO A3 5G Camera and Other Features

In terms of optics, the OPPO A3 is slated to sport a 50MP primary rear camera accompanied by a 2MP secondary sensor, with an additional 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options encompass Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging convenience.

Visually, the OPPO A3 resembles its Pro variant with a circular rear camera module housing the triple camera setup and LED flash. Notably absent is the leather finish present on the Pro model, while physical buttons are situated on the right edge alongside the USB Type-C port, SIM card tray, and speaker vents at the bottom. The front design features a centrally-positioned punch-hole cutout, flat edges, and minimal bezels.

OPPO A3 5G: Price and Availability

The listing also discloses pricing details for the OPPO A3 in China, indicating a starting price of RMB 2099 (approximately 24,100) for the 8GB/256GB model, RMB 2299 (about 26,400) for the 12GB/256GB version, and RMB 2599 (around 29,900) for the 12GB/512GB variant. Colour options are expected to include black with potential additional choices upon release such as Aurora Purple, Sea of Tranquility Black, and Mountain Stream Green.

This comprehensive unveiling via China Telecom underscores OPPO's strategic move into the competitive 5G smartphone market, offering consumers a blend of advanced technology and stylish design at various price points.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 12:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets