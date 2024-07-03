Oppo A3 Launched with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC: Check price, specs, availability and more

Oppo introduced its latest A-series smartphone, the Oppo A3, in China on July 2. This follows the release of the Oppo A3 Pro in the same market. The Oppo A3 comes in three colours and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Key features include a 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 45W fast charging, and an IP65-rated build.

Oppo A3: Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 operates on ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It can achieve a peak brightness of 600 nits manually and up to 1,200 nits in sunlight. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 24GB using unused storage.

You may be interested in 36% OFF 36% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OPPO Reno12 Pro Champagne Gold

Champagne Gold 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 5G launch date tipped ahead of official announcement: Display, processor, camera and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Oppo A3 includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device has an IP65-rated build, ensuring some resistance to dust and water.

Connectivity options for the Oppo A3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with various sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition support.

Also read: Honor 200 series smartphone Amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- Specifications, price and more details

The Oppo A3's 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, which can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Ten minutes of charging can provide up to 1.53 hours of video playback. The battery is designed to maintain performance for up to four years.

Also read: OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

Oppo A3: Price and Availability

The Oppo A3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 21,000), and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 25,000). It is available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black. The device is currently available for pre-order on Oppo's online store in China and will be on sale from July 5.