Oppo A3 Launched with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC: Check price, specs, availability and more

Oppo launched the Oppo A3 in China, featuring the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, dual cameras, and up to 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Check what else Oppo has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 11:29 IST
Oppo unveils the new A3 in China, featuring Snapdragon 695 5G and a 5,000mAh battery. (Oppo.com)

Oppo introduced its latest A-series smartphone, the Oppo A3, in China on July 2. This follows the release of the Oppo A3 Pro in the same market. The Oppo A3 comes in three colours and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Key features include a 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 45W fast charging, and an IP65-rated build.

Oppo A3: Specifications and Features 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 operates on ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It can achieve a peak brightness of 600 nits manually and up to 1,200 nits in sunlight. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 24GB using unused storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Oppo A3 includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device has an IP65-rated build, ensuring some resistance to dust and water.

Connectivity options for the Oppo A3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with various sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition support.

The Oppo A3's 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, which can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Ten minutes of charging can provide up to 1.53 hours of video playback. The battery is designed to maintain performance for up to four years.

Oppo A3: Price and Availability

The Oppo A3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 21,000), and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 25,000). It is available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black. The device is currently available for pre-order on Oppo's online store in China and will be on sale from July 5.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:29 IST
