Oppo A5 5G with 50MP camera, 360 degree armour body launched in India: Check price, features and more

Oppo has officially launched it latest A- series smartphone Oppo A5 5G in India with 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, 5,800mAh battery and more. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 14:15 IST
Oppo A5 5G launched in India with 5,800mAh battery, 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display and more. (Oppo)

Oppo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Oppo A5 Pro 5G in India. The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, giving users more protection against water, dust, and high-pressure jets. The device also features a 360-degree armour body, extreme waterproofing, and carries certification for 14 military-grade environmental tests. Let's take a look at what more this latest device from Oppo has to offer.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

Oppo A5 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 17, 999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999 respectively. The device comes in two colour options – Mocha Brown and Feather Blue. Oppo A5 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and retail outlet stores.

Also read: iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here's what Apple may do

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications

The Oppo A5 Pro features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device is IP66, IP68 and IP69 certified for protection against water, dust and even high pressure jets. It also comes with a 360 Armour Body, which has passed 14 military-grade tests, providing further protection against extreme liquid spills such as salt water, sweat, coffee, etc. The front uses Gorilla Glass 7i, which is said to be 160 percent more shatterproof than previous standards.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro India launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Oppo A5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

For photography, Oppo A5 Pro features a 50MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP monochrome sensor. There's a 8MP selfie camera on the front. Furthermore, in terms of connectivity, A5 Pro includes 5G support with multiple SA/NSA bands, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for privacy and quick unlocking of the device. Moreover, the device houses a large 5,800mAh battery coupled with a 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 14:15 IST
Oppo A5 5G with 50MP camera, 360 degree armour body launched in India: Check price, features and more
