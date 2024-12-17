Oppo A5 Pro to launch on December 24, key specs and features leaked online- All details

Oppo is set to unveil the Oppo A5 Pro in China on December 24, marking the brand's latest step in its ongoing push for innovation in mobile technology. The launch follows the success of its predecessor, the Oppo A3 Pro, known for its robust durability, having achieved remarkable feats in water and dust resistance.

The Oppo A5 Pro is expected to build upon the legacy of the Oppo A3 Pro, particularly in terms of toughness. While the A3 Pro gained widespread recognition for passing IP69, IP68, and IP66 tests, ensuring the highest water and dust resistance levels, the Oppo A5 Pro is poised to continue this trend. The upcoming device has already appeared on TENAA's certification platform, revealing key details about its design and features.

You may be interested in 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Lava Blaze Duo 5G with secondary display, MediaTek dimensity 7025 launched in India: Check specs, price and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo A5 Pro Specifications and Features: What's in Store?

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo A5 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED screen with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth, providing a smooth and vibrant visual experience. Additionally, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here's what I'd like to see next

Under the hood, the Oppo A5 Pro will run on a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and will offer storage options of 256GB or 512GB. However, the device will not support external storage expansion.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?

In terms of photography, the Oppo A5 Pro will include a 16-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor will be a 50-megapixel camera, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The device will be powered by a 5840mAh battery, though details regarding its fast-charging capabilities remain unconfirmed.