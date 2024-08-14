 Oppo A80 5G with Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery launched: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Oppo A80 5G with Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery launched: Check price, specs and more

Oppo has launched the Oppo A80 5G in the Netherlands, featuring a 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery. Here’s what Oppo has in store for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 17:01 IST
Icon
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo A80 5G
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
image caption
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
image caption
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
image caption
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo A80 5G
icon View all Images
Oppo A80 5G is priced at €299 (approximately Rs. 27,657) in the Netherlands.

Oppo has introduced the A80 5G in the Netherlands, marking its latest addition to the smartphone market. This model is essentially a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, which was released earlier this year at Rs. 17,999. The Oppo A80 5G boasts a range of specifications including a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a robust 5,100mAh battery, and a 50MP rear camera. Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the Oppo A80 5G.

Oppo A80 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A80 5G features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design. It supports HD+ resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display achieves a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The phone operates on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

You may be interested in

14% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹17,999₹20,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,999₹32,999
Buy now
31% OFF
OPPO Reno10 5G
  • Silvery Grey
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹26,999₹38,999
Buy now
31% OFF
OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G
  • Silvery Grey
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹31,195₹44,999
Buy now

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold don't come with Android 15 out of the box, and that's odd

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Powering the Oppo A80 5G is the Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers

In terms of camera, the device features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear setup includes a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP secondary camera. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo A80 5G is also rated IP54, allowing for use in wet conditions. The dimensions of the Oppo A80 5G are 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm, and it weighs 186 grams.

Also read: IQOO Z9s, Z9s Pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- All details

Oppo A80 5G: Price and Availability

Oppo A80 5G is priced at €299 (approximately Rs. 27,657) in the Netherlands. It is available in Starry Black and Purple, though only the black variant is listed on Oppo's Dutch website. There is no information yet regarding its price or launch date in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details google pixel 9 to be available offline at reliance digital, croma—ending flipkart online exclusivity iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like google pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may not be launched in india on august 14, flipkart lists only two model samsung galaxy z flip 6 review: a worthy upgrade or just another foldable smartphone google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… google pixel 9 pro fold launched as india’s ‘most expensive’ foldable phone: price, design, features and more samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone google pixel 9 vs iphone 16: which flagship smartphone offers better value? [specs compared] iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo A80 5G with Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery launched: Check price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets