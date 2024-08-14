Oppo A80 5G with Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery launched: Check price, specs and more

Oppo has introduced the A80 5G in the Netherlands, marking its latest addition to the smartphone market. This model is essentially a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, which was released earlier this year at Rs. 17,999. The Oppo A80 5G boasts a range of specifications including a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a robust 5,100mAh battery, and a 50MP rear camera. Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the Oppo A80 5G.

Oppo A80 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A80 5G features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design. It supports HD+ resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display achieves a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The phone operates on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Powering the Oppo A80 5G is the Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera, the device features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear setup includes a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP secondary camera. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo A80 5G is also rated IP54, allowing for use in wet conditions. The dimensions of the Oppo A80 5G are 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm, and it weighs 186 grams.

Oppo A80 5G: Price and Availability

Oppo A80 5G is priced at €299 (approximately Rs. 27,657) in the Netherlands. It is available in Starry Black and Purple, though only the black variant is listed on Oppo's Dutch website. There is no information yet regarding its price or launch date in India.