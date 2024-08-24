Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: know which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Oppo recently launched the Oppo F27 5G with some competitive specs and features. The smartphone was announced in the mid-range segment which already includes some of the feature-filled smartphones such as Nothing Phona 2a, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and more. Therefore, to know the Oppo F27 5G is worth the hype, we have curated a specs comparison between Oppo F27 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Also read: Oppo F27 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,999: Check out display, camera, battery and more

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 40% OFF 40% OFF OPPO A18 Glowing Black

Glowing Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Design and display: The Oppo F27 5G comes with a glossy back panel and a circular camera module, giving it a more refined look. It also features a Halo light which can be synced with the music. For protection, the Oppo F27 5G is protected by Armour Body and it has received an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion retains a very minimalistic design with a silicon back panel. However, the smartphone is more durable due to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In terms of display, the Oppo F27 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch: Check display, design, battery and more



Camera: The Oppo F27 5G features a dual camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Samsung OmniVision OV50D sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX 615 sensor. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 3MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, it also features a 32MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: The Oppo F27 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, making it more powerful than the Oppo smartphone.

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here's everything you need to know

In terms of battery life, the Oppo F27 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Edge 50 Fusion also comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports a 68W TurboPower fast charging.



Price: The Oppo F27 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, both come at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!