 Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: know which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: know which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Check out the in-depth specs comparison between Oppo F27 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 24 2024, 09:00 IST
Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: know which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000
Know which smartphone is better under Rs.25000, Oppo F27 5G or Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. (Motorola/ Oppo)

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Oppo recently launched the Oppo F27 5G with some competitive specs and features. The smartphone was announced in the mid-range segment which already includes some of the feature-filled smartphones such as Nothing Phona 2a, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and more. Therefore, to know the  Oppo F27 5G is worth the hype, we have curated a specs comparison between  Oppo F27 5G  and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. 

Also read: Oppo F27 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,999: Check out display, camera, battery and more

Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Design and display: The Oppo F27 5G comes with a glossy back panel and a circular camera module, giving it a more refined look. It also features a  Halo light which can be synced with the music. For protection, the Oppo F27 5G is protected by Armour Body and it has received an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion retains a very minimalistic design with a silicon back panel. However, the smartphone is more durable due to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of display, the  Oppo F27 5G features a  6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a  6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch: Check display, design, battery and more


Camera: The Oppo F27 5G features a dual camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Samsung OmniVision OV50D sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. On the front, it comes with a  32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX 615 sensor. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 3MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, it also features a 32MP selfie camera.


Performance and battery: The Oppo F27 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, making it more powerful than the Oppo smartphone. 

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here's everything you need to know

In terms of battery life, the  Oppo F27 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. The  Edge 50 Fusion also comes with a  5000mAh battery that supports a  68W TurboPower fast charging.


Price: The Oppo F27 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, both come at a starting price of Rs  22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 09:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets