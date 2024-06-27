 OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66? | Mobile News

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G IP69 rating: We explain why IP ratings matter, how they differ, and what having three IP ratings in one device means for users.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 13:03 IST
Icon
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
image caption
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
image caption
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
image caption
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
icon View all Images
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is the first smartphone in India to come with triple IP ratings-- IP66, IP68, and IP69. (OPPO)

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone IP69 rating: What does it mean? Most smartphones nowadays come with an IP rating, especially the mid-range and high-end ones. This ensures that the smartphone stays protected against the elements. You may have seen a smartphone rated IP68, IP66 or IP67 and then there's the new Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone that comes with all the three IP ratings. But have you ever thought about what those numbers mean? Well, these are not just numbers; they indicate different levels of protection against various types of environments and conditions.

That said, we have mostly seen smartphones with a single IP rating, but the recently unveiled OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with three—IP66, IP68, and IP69. This makes for an interesting case and the right opportunity to explain why IP ratings matter, how they differ, and what having three IP ratings in one device means for users.

Also Read: OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G | IP69 vs IP68 vs IP66: Is One Better than the Other?

Before we go further, let us explain that the first digit indicates the level of dust protection and the second digit indicates the level of protection against water. Now that's out of the way, IP69 is certainly a better level of protection compared to IP68 and IP66, and the OPPO F27 Pro+ is the first phone in India to offer this protection. In fact, it offers all three—IP69, IP68, and IP66. This makes it suitable for a wide range of use cases. Let us explain how.

B0D7WHTKHQ-1

IP69: This means that a device is dust-sealed and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. This is the highest level of protection and indicates that the phone can endure extreme conditions, such as industrial cleaning processes or harsh outdoor environments.

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: Good smartphone to buy at 32,999 that is built to last

IP68: This means that a device is dust-sealed and can be submerged in water for extended periods, typically beyond 1 meter in depth. This makes it ideal for situations where it might be accidentally dropped into water such as pools, rivers, and other freshwater bodies.

IP66: This also brings the same level of dust sealing, but when it comes to water protection, it is best suited for withstanding powerful water jets and sprays.

Also Read: Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here's what to expect

What If A Smartphone Has More Than One IP Rating?

Now, coming back to the OPPO F27 Pro+ reference, it has all three ratings, which means it is suitable for use in a wide range of conditions. While you shouldn't do it deliberately, in theory, you can take your OPPO F27 Pro+ under a waterfall, where the water is falling with a lot of intensity—this is where the IP66 rating would come in. Or imagine accidentally exposing it to the high-pressure water cleaner at a car wash—here, the IP69 rating would help. And, of course, the IP68 rating helps when you submerge the device in a pool or accidentally drop it in the loo (yes, that can happen).

Also Read: Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 12:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets