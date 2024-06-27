OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone IP69 rating: What does it mean? Most smartphones nowadays come with an IP rating, especially the mid-range and high-end ones. This ensures that the smartphone stays protected against the elements. You may have seen a smartphone rated IP68, IP66 or IP67 and then there's the new Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone that comes with all the three IP ratings. But have you ever thought about what those numbers mean? Well, these are not just numbers; they indicate different levels of protection against various types of environments and conditions.

That said, we have mostly seen smartphones with a single IP rating, but the recently unveiled OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with three—IP66, IP68, and IP69. This makes for an interesting case and the right opportunity to explain why IP ratings matter, how they differ, and what having three IP ratings in one device means for users.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G | IP69 vs IP68 vs IP66: Is One Better than the Other?

Before we go further, let us explain that the first digit indicates the level of dust protection and the second digit indicates the level of protection against water. Now that's out of the way, IP69 is certainly a better level of protection compared to IP68 and IP66, and the OPPO F27 Pro+ is the first phone in India to offer this protection. In fact, it offers all three—IP69, IP68, and IP66. This makes it suitable for a wide range of use cases. Let us explain how.

IP69: This means that a device is dust-sealed and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. This is the highest level of protection and indicates that the phone can endure extreme conditions, such as industrial cleaning processes or harsh outdoor environments.

IP68: This means that a device is dust-sealed and can be submerged in water for extended periods, typically beyond 1 meter in depth. This makes it ideal for situations where it might be accidentally dropped into water such as pools, rivers, and other freshwater bodies.

IP66: This also brings the same level of dust sealing, but when it comes to water protection, it is best suited for withstanding powerful water jets and sprays.

What If A Smartphone Has More Than One IP Rating?

Now, coming back to the OPPO F27 Pro+ reference, it has all three ratings, which means it is suitable for use in a wide range of conditions. While you shouldn't do it deliberately, in theory, you can take your OPPO F27 Pro+ under a waterfall, where the water is falling with a lot of intensity—this is where the IP66 rating would come in. Or imagine accidentally exposing it to the high-pressure water cleaner at a car wash—here, the IP69 rating would help. And, of course, the IP68 rating helps when you submerge the device in a pool or accidentally drop it in the loo (yes, that can happen).

