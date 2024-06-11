Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India: Price, camera, processor, and all details expected about this smartphone

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its latest addition to the F-series lineup in India this coming week. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is set to make its debut on June 13, adding to the company's popular smartphone range. Prior to its official launch, Oppo has already disclosed key details about the device, including specifications, design, and available colour options. Here's what we know so far.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Display and Processor (Expected)

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is anticipated to inherit its specifications from the Oppo A3 Pro. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 950 nits. In addition, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will protect the display. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

More about OPPO F27 Pro Plus OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 6.7 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to support IP69 rating, 360° ‘Armour Body' and more- Know what's coming

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Expected Camera Specs

The upcoming Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup housed within a circular camera module, accented with a silver ring border positioned at the centre. The setup is speculated to comprise a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, the front camera is likely to be an 8MP shooter.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Expected Design

The design of the F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to closely resemble that of the A3 Pro, with both models featuring a similar aesthetic. The device will boast a vegan leather cover with a vertical stripe running down the middle, showcasing the 'Oppo' branding towards the bottom. The volume rocker and power button will be conveniently located on the right side, while the curved display will have slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

Also read: OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024]

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Colour and Variants

According to the official website, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be available in two colours: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.

Additionally, consumers can choose from two variants, differentiated by RAM and storage capacity: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Battery and OS (Expected)

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The device will come preloaded with the most recent version of ColorOS, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Dimensions and Safety

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a variety of safety certifications, including IP69, IP68, and IP66 for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it is said to have a MIL-STD 810H build and a 5-star drop resistance certification from Swiss SGS Premium Performance. Dimensionally, the phone is expected to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh approximately 177g.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024 Highlights: Apple Intelligence Is Here, Thanks To ChatGPT

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the Oppo A3 Pro is currently available in China starting from CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. It is anticipated that Oppo will offer the India-specific Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G at a comparable price point.