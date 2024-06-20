 Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sale to start on June 20: Check out prices, offers, specs and more | Mobile News

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sale to start on June 20: Check out prices, offers, specs and more

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be available for sale today with exciting bank and exchange discounts, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 10:43 IST
Oppo launched its most durable smartphone, the F27 Pro Plus 5G last week. It is India's first IP69-rated smartphone which makes it waterproof and monsoon-ready. Not only the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G offers durability but it also comes with some pleasing specifications and features that may entice smartphone buyers. Well in exciting news, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will finally go on sale from today, June 20, with exciting offers. Know more about smartphone pricing and exciting offers. 


Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G price

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G comes in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB which are priced at Rs.27999 and Rs.29999 respectively. You can get the smartphone in two colour options, Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, both come with a vegan leather back panel and cosmic ring pattern, making it look premium and sturdy. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Over the revealed prices, buyers can also avail of exciting discounts and offers to reduce the price of the smartphone. Buyers can get up to 10 percent instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank. Oppo is also offering a Rs.1000 exchange bonus along with a Rs.1000 loyalty bonus for previous Oppo users. The company is providing no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months. 

You can purchase the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G online from the Oppo India website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Additionally, it will also be available at your nearest retail stores for offline purchases. 

Should you buy?

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 950nits peak brightness. The device also offers Splash Touch functionality, making it usable even during heavy rain. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. 

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 10:24 IST
Tags:
