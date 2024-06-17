 Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Which smartphone is a better choice under ₹30,000? [In-depth comparison] | Mobile News

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Which smartphone is a better choice under 30,000? [In-depth comparison]

Check out the in-depth specs comparison between Oppo F27 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy F55 to know which smartphone is better under Rs.30000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 17 2024, 12:01 IST
Oppo F27 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Know which smartphone offers more advanced specs under Rs.30000. (Oppo India)

Oppo recently announced a new F-series smartphone, the F27 Pro Plus which became India's first IP69-rated smartphone. With eye-catching design and specifications, the smartphone is gaining much popularity. However, there is another potential competitor under Rs.30000 which has gained much recognition for its sleek and stylish design. The Samsung Galaxy F55 is another smartphone with vegan leather that has emerged as a key player in the segment. To learn more about this smartphone, we have curated an in-depth specs comparison between the Oppo F27 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy F55. 

Also read: Oppo Reno12, Oppo Reno12 Pro launching on June 18

Oppo F27 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy F55

Display: The Oppo F27 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F55 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000nits peak brightness. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus also support  00 percent RGB and DCI-P3 colours. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999

Design: Both devices support vegan leather back, giving them a premium and unique look in the mid-range segment. However, the F27 Pro Plus is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has received an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a rainproof smartphone. Whereas, the Galaxy F55 comes with a more elevated design with a stitch pattern on the back panel.


Camera: The Oppo F27 Pro Plus features a dual rear camera that includes a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera. On the other side, the Galaxy F55 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It also features a 50MP front-facing camera.

Also read: Oppo to integrate AI across all smartphones by 2024; Partners with Google, Microsoft, MediaTek


Performance: The Oppo F27 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, whereas, the Galaxy F55 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Both devices run on Android 14-based operating system. In terms of storage, the Oppo smartphone offers 8GB RAM and Samsung offers up to 12GB RAM. 

Battery: For lasting performance, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus and Galaxy F55, both devices are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, Oppo is offering 67W fast charging support and Samsung is offering 45W fast charging support. 


Price: The Oppo F27 Pro Plus comes at a starting price of Rs. 27999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy F55 has a starting price of Rs.26999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 12:01 IST
