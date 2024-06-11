 OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024] | Mobile News

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024]

Check out the list of smartphones launching this week such as OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 09:36 IST
OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and more smartphones launching his week, check the details. (Oppo)

Since the beginning of 2024, we have seen multiple new smartphone innovations, from budget to flagship smartphones. However, the current week is filled with several new smartphone launches from brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Honor, and more. If you are planning to buy a new feature-filled smartphone, then you must check out the list of smartphones launching this week.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI price tipped ahead of June 12 launch

Smartphone launches this week

  1. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Oppo revealed that it will be India's first smartphone to receive the IP69 rating, which makes the device water and dust-resistant. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus speaks durability with rainproof protection, 360° Armour Body to protect the smartphone from any physical damage, and lastly, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone features a vegan leather back and it will be announced on June 13. 

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to support IP69 rating, 360° ‘Armour Body' and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Xiaomi 14 CIVI: It is a camera-centric smartphone which is co-engineered with  Leica. Its camera capabilities include a triple-camera setup which may consist of a 50MP Summilux camera with cinematic HDR support, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is launching on June 12, 2024, under Rs.50000. 

3. Honor 200 Series: The new series is expected to include two models, the Honor 200 and 200 Pro. While the launch is confirmed in European and Chinese markets, it is yet to be confirmed for India. There are several reports from the HTech executive hinting towards the launch of new smartphones and it is expected to be the Honor 200 Series. The smartphone will be announced in the flagship segment with the Pro version expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Also read: Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro India launch confirmed

4. Honor Magic V Flip: Honor will also be launching its new foldable smartphone on  June 13 in China. It is a clamshell foldable model which is expected to feature a  3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and  4500mAh dual-cell battery.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 09:36 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024]
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets