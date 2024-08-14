 Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here's everything you need to know

Oppo F27 Pro Plus is set to get a new set of AI features including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI LinkBoost.

By: RICHA FULARA
Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 07:37 IST
Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here’s everything you need to know
Oppo launched the F27 Pro Plus in June and with the upcoming update, users will get new AI features. (Oppo)

Oppo F27 Pro Plus is set to get new AI features soon. The midrange smartphone that hit the Indian markets in June is gearing up to get generative AI features such as AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI eraser 2.0 and AI Studio from August 22.  Here is a detailed look at the upcoming AI features of the smartphone. 

New AI features

Similar to Google Magic Eraser, the AI eraser 2.0 feature will allow the users of Oppo F27 Pro Plus to eliminate undesirable elements from their photos. The users just have to create a border around the portion of the photo which needs to be eliminated.  The feature will not only remove the selected area but also replace it with another background. 

Users will be able to create various cutouts by selecting and cropping any objects out of their photos using the AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 feature. They will be able to save these curated cutouts in the form of stickers and use them in photos later.

Apart from this, the phone will also allow users to create their own images using the new AI Studio feature. The feature creates these images using the predesigned templates of various themes such as superheroes.

The AI Link Boost feature will be helpful to users while picking calls at low network locations such as elevators. Whenever the user is in the elevator, the feature improves the network connection with the help of AI so that the users are able to connect again as soon as possible. 

Oppo F27 Pro Plus specs

Oppo F27 Pro Plus is water and dust-resistant and holds IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating. It is also protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display shield. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It sports a 64 MP main camera, 2MP secondary camera and 8MP selfie camera. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus is available in the price range of Rs. 27,999 to Rs.29,999.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 07:37 IST
