Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000

The Oppo F27 series is expected to make its debut in India soon. The series may include three smartphone models: Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro and F27 Pro Plus. Recently a tipster has revealed the expected launch date and some specifications before the official announcement. Know what's coming with the Oppo F27 in the mid-range smartphone category.

Oppo F27 series launch

According to a tipster named Mukul Sharma on X, the Oppo F27 series is expected to make its debut on June 13, 2024, in India. The series will include three models including the Oppo F27 Pro Plus. The tipster also shared a teaser image which showcased the smartphone in two colour variants: Blue and Pink with a leather back panel. The rumour suggests that the Oppo F27 Pro and Oppo F27 Plus may retain a similar design and colour options. Additionally, these smartphones are expected to get an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

A 91Mobiles reports also suggest that the Oppo F27 Pro will be the rewarded version of the Oppo A3 Pro. However, the details of the expected specifications are not yet revealed. As of now, it is suggested that the new F-series will succeed the Oppo F25 series which was launched with a starting price of Rs.23999. Let's have a detailed look at what the Oppo F25 Pro has to offer and what the upgrades will look like.

Oppo F25 Pro specs

The Oppo F25 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo F25 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

The Oppo F2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. The operating system offers a plethora of smart features such as Trinity Engine for efficient resource management, improved security and much more.

