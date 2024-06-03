 Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here’s what to expect from this smartphone under ₹25,000 | Mobile News

Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000

Oppo F27 series is expected to make its debut on June 12, 2024, with three models. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 09:44 IST
Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here’s what to expect from this smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Check out the list of smartphones launching in June 2024 in India. From Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and more. (Oppo)

The Oppo F27 series is expected to make its debut in India soon. The series may include three smartphone models: Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro and F27 Pro Plus. Recently a tipster has revealed the expected launch date and some specifications before the official announcement. Know what's coming with the Oppo F27 in the mid-range smartphone category. 

Oppo F27 series launch 

According to a tipster named Mukul Sharma on X, the Oppo F27 series is expected to make its debut on June 13, 2024, in India. The series will include three models including the Oppo F27 Pro Plus. The tipster also shared a teaser image which showcased the smartphone in two colour variants: Blue and Pink with a leather back panel. The rumour suggests that the Oppo F27 Pro and Oppo F27 Plus may retain a similar design and colour options. Additionally, these smartphones are expected to get an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. 

More about OPPO F25 Pro 256GB
₹25,000' data-item-product-type='mobiles' data-item-tab-name='mobiles' data-vars-tracking-id='NA' data-vars-marketplace='NA' data-vars-product-id='NA' onclick="window.location.href='/oppo-f25-pro-256gb-price-in-india-P999939678'; setTimeout(() => sendGA4Events(this), 0); goProductWidgetTracking('1', 'image', 'product','Widget-Top-Mobiles', '71717387717879', '71717387717879', '/oppo-f25-pro-256gb-price-in-india-P999939678');" class='lt'>
OPPO F25 Pro 256GB
  • Lava Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹25,000' data-item-product-type='mobiles' data-item-tab-name='mobiles' data-vars-tracking-id='NA' data-vars-marketplace='NA' data-vars-product-id='NA' onclick="window.location.href='/oppo-f25-pro-256gb-price-in-india-P999939678'; setTimeout(() => sendGA4Events(this), 0); goProductWidgetTracking('1', 'image', 'product','Widget-Top-Mobiles', '71717387717879', '71717387717879', '/oppo-f25-pro-256gb-price-in-india-P999939678');" class='rt'>
₹25,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A 91Mobiles reports also suggest that the Oppo F27 Pro will be the rewarded version of the Oppo A3 Pro. However, the details of the expected specifications are not yet revealed. As of now, it is suggested that the new F-series will succeed the Oppo F25 series which was launched with a starting price of Rs.23999. Let's have a detailed look at what the Oppo F25 Pro has to offer and what the upgrades will look like. 

Also read: Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro launched with quad-curved displays

Oppo F25 Pro specs

The Oppo F25 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo F25 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

Also read: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

The Oppo F2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. The operating system offers a plethora of smart features such as Trinity Engine for efficient resource management, improved security and much more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 09:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 iphone 16 pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of september launch oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details oneplus 12 glacial white colour variant launching on june 6 in india- details nothing phone 2a special edition launched in india: all details about new variant lava yuva 5g launched in india with 5,000 mah battery at 9,499: check availability, specs and more samsung galaxy z fold 6 images leaked; design resembles galaxy s24 ultra- report
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India

BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart rolled out! Check exciting offers on iPhone 14 Plus too
Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G: Check out specs comparison between the powerful budget smartphones

Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G: Check out specs comparison between the powerful budget smartphones
Top Tech:

Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Xiaomi accidentally confirms POCO F6 Pro as rebranded Redmi K70- What to expect

Xiaomi accidentally confirms POCO F6 Pro as rebranded Redmi K70- What to expect

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets