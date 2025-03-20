Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

Oppo has launched the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G in India, featuring 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays, powerful chipsets, and advanced camera systems. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 14:03 IST
Icon
Asus Rog 9, Oppo Find X8, and more phones launching in November 2024
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
1/5 Asus Rog 9: The new Asus flagship phone is expected to debut on November 19 with a new design and upgraded specifications. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Asus Rog 9 will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The smartphone will likely come with a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP primary camera.  (Asus)
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
2/5 Oppo Find X8 series: The flagship Oppo series is expected to include two smartphones the Oppo Find X8 and the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The smartphones are expected to feature a 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display. Both devices will likely be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Oppo Finf X8 series has collaborated with  Hasselblad to integrate high-quality lenses for flagship image quality.  (Oppo)
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
3/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: The Realme GT 7 Pro has already launched in China on November 4 and the smartphone will make its Indian debut on November 26. The brand has been teasing the device for quite some now revealing its specs, features, design, and other details. The Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, suggesting that it's a performance-centric smartphone.  (Realme)
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
4/5 IQOO Neo 10 series: Under the series, the brand is expected to launch two models Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro. Recently, the specification of the Pro model leaked online revealing that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely use a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.  (iQOO)
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
5/5 Moto G05, Moto G15: These two Motorola devices are expected to launch in the mid-range smartphone market. As of now, the smartphone will likely be announced in Europe. Although the launch date is yet to be confirmed, the company is expected to make the launch announcement soon.  (Ijaj Khan)
Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G
icon View all Images
Oppo has launched F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G in India with Hunter Antenna architecture, advanced AI features and more. (Oppo)

Oppo has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphones in India, the Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G. These devices come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and offer various water and dust resistance ratings, including IP69, IP68, and IP66. Additionally, the company has stated that the smartphones are equipped with the Hunter Antenna Architecture, which it claims will enhance the signal strength for a more stable connectivity experience.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Key Features and Specifications

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the device houses a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 80W fast charging and reverse charging. The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and includes AI features like AI Unblur and AI Eraser.

More about OPPO F29 Pro
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE likely to debut after Z Flip 7 launch- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F29: Key Features

The Oppo F29 offers the same 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Oppo F29 features a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities. It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and supports several AI-driven features.

Also read: iOS 18.4 update: Exciting new changes coming to your iPhone next month - Here's what to expect

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F29 features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. It also has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped

Oppo F29 and F29 Pro: Pricing and Availability in India

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Oppo F29 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 25,999.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 14:03 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money
GTA 6 pre-orders

GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025
GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets