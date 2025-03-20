Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

Oppo has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphones in India, the Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G. These devices come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and offer various water and dust resistance ratings, including IP69, IP68, and IP66. Additionally, the company has stated that the smartphones are equipped with the Hunter Antenna Architecture, which it claims will enhance the signal strength for a more stable connectivity experience.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Key Features and Specifications

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the device houses a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 80W fast charging and reverse charging. The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and includes AI features like AI Unblur and AI Eraser.

For photography, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F29: Key Features

The Oppo F29 offers the same 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Oppo F29 features a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities. It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and supports several AI-driven features.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F29 features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. It also has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Oppo F29 and F29 Pro: Pricing and Availability in India

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Oppo F29 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 25,999.