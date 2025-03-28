Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

Know which smartphone you should buy under Rs.30000, Oppo F29 Pro 5G or the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 12:46 IST
Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?
Check out the detailed difference between the Oppo F29 Pro 5G and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Looking for an all-rounder smartphone under Rs.30000? Then we have found just the two right options which may come to your liking. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Oppo F29 Pro 5G recently made their debut in the Indian smartphone market in the mid-range segment, creating much hype among buyers. From powerful performance and AI experiences to impressive cameras, both phones excel in bringing swift user experience. Therefore, if these two models have caught your eye, here's a detailed comparison to examine which of the two smartphones will be more enticing to use, Oppo F29 Pro 5G or the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Design and display: The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is popularised for its durability as it provides IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection, MIL-STD 810H certification, and a 360-degree Armour Body. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a more unique design with glass and aluminium build, but it's not as durable as Oppo. It comes with an IP67 rating and Panda Glass protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Phone 3a features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness.

Also read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here's what to expect

Performance and battery: The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It also comes with Adreno 720 GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm AI chip, making it a more balanced version.

Camera: The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. Whereas, the Phone 3a Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, Oppo comes with a 16MP camera, and Nothing features a 50MP camera.

Price: The Oppo F29 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of 27999 for 8GB + 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs.29999 for a similar 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 12:46 IST
