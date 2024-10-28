 Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here’s what to expect

Oppo is set to unveil the Find N5 foldable phone alongside the Find X8 Ultra, featuring significant upgrades in design, camera, and battery capacity. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 14:50 IST
Oppo is set to launch the Find N5 foldable phone with impressive features in early 2025. (Representative image) (Oppo)

Oppo recently launched the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones in China. In early 2025, the company plans to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, alongside the much-anticipated Oppo Find N5 foldable phone. A recent post from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed key insights about the Oppo Find N5.

Oppo Find N5: Design Similarities with Previous Model

The design of the Oppo Find N5's engineering prototype closely resembles that of its predecessor, the Find N3. It retains a large circular camera module on the rear. The tipster noted that the device will feature a larger screen compared to the previous model, though specifics on the dimensions remain undisclosed. Earlier leaks suggested that the internal display would support a resolution exceeding 2K.

Oppo Find N5: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 will house the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and it may debut as the first foldable phone equipped with this processor. Unlike the Find N3, which had a 4,805mAh battery, the N5 is set to enhance battery performance through a dual-cell configuration (2,460mAh and 3,105mAh), offering a total rated capacity of 5,565mAh. The typical battery capacity is expected to reach approximately 5,700mAh.

While detailed information about wired charging capabilities is not available, there are rumours that the N5 will support wireless charging. Oppo has hinted that the device will also include magnetic wireless charging functionality.

On the photography front, the Oppo Find N5 will feature a Hasselblad-optimised triple camera system. This setup consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. Previous leaks indicated that the Find N5 would maintain a slim profile, measuring around 9.x mm when folded. To support this design, the device is expected to utilise a custom-made slim USB-C port.

There is speculation that the Oppo Find N5 might be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in select markets, including India, Europe, and the United States. However, no definitive information regarding the launch timeline has surfaced. As the release date approaches, further details are likely to emerge, offering a clearer picture of this innovative foldable smartphone.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 14:49 IST
