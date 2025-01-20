Oppo Find N5 thickness teased again ahead of February launch- Know about upcoming foldable phone

Oppo Find N5, globally known as the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to make its China debut next month with the slimmest foldable design. Over the past week, OPPO Find series head Zhou Yibao have been teasing the thickness of the upcoming Oppo Find N5 touting it as the “world's thinnest” book-style foldable smartphone. Earlier we saw a video of a smartphone's slimness being compared with random objects such as ID cards, pencil tips, coins, etc. Now, Zhou Yibao has shared some images showcasing how slim will the smartphone be in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, let's have a great knowledge about what the Oppo Find N5 will look like.

Oppo Find N5 launch

Recently, the OPPO Find series head shared new images of the upcoming Oppo Find N5, comparing its slimness with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and other objects. The post also highlighted how the company have pushed boundaries to achieve the thinness of Find N5, while the other components of the smartphone have been minimised, the major roadblock they faced was with the charging port. When compared with iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Find N5 looked significantly slimmer which may also stun smartphone users.

Apart from the iPhone model, Oppo also compared the upcoming foldable with four bank cards and two 1 yuan coins, both matching the smartphone's slimness. Reports suggest that the Oppo Find N5 will be 3.5 to 4mm thick in measurement, however, the official slimness is yet to revealed. Therefore, if the rumours are true, the Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 will be slimmer than the Honor Magic V3 which was launched with a 4.35mm thickness.

Apart from the smartphone's profile, it was also highlighted that the Find N5 will have a 20% larger battery than the Oppo Find N3 with an expected capacity of about 5700mAh battery.

Oppo Find N5: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 has been in talks for quite some time with leaks surrounding the smartphone's design and specifications. Reportedly, it is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It was also tipped that the Find N5 may feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

