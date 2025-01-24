Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch

Oppo Find N5 specifications and features tipped ahead of the official China launch, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming foldable.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 10:19 IST
Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Oppo Find N5. (Oppo)

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 has already been popularised for being introduced as the “thinnest foldable.” Over the past few weeks, the company has been sharing several teasers showcasing its slim profile. Now, as the launch timeline is inching closer, leaks surrounding the Find N5 have been spreading drastically giving us a glimpse of what the new generation Oppo foldable would look like. Additionally, the smartphone also gives hope for the launch of Othe nePlus Open 2, which is the global variant of the Oppo Find N5. Therefore, know what the latest leak says about the foldable.  

Oppo Find N5: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 is just a month away from its China launch and the new teaser showcasing the smartphone's slim profile has been creating much hype among tech enthusiasts. Now, a new leak by Digital Chat Station has come forward which reveals the smartphone's weight, folded thickness, expected processor, and much more. Reportedly, the  Oppo Find N5 may be the thinnest foldable, but it may not be the lightest smartphone as it is expected to weigh around 230 grams. Currently, the Vivo X Fold 3 hold the crown of the lightest foldable smartphone with 219 grams in weight.  

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from the weight, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to be less than 9.2mm in thickness when folded and about 3.5 to 4mm slim when unfolded. It will likely come with a side-facing fingerprint sensor, a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge, and may get IPX6, X8, and X9 ratings for water and dust resistance. For performance, the foldable will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking. The Oppo Find N5 may also feature a 5700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, providing fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone may also come with satellite communication support. 

Now, to confirm all the claims, we will have to wait until the official Oppo Find N5 launch to confirm what the 2025 Oppo foldable will look like. Additionally, its global launch could take place a few months after the China launch, and it may have a OnePlus branding with some design and specifications changes as well. 

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 10:19 IST
Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch
