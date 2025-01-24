Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 has already been popularised for being introduced as the “thinnest foldable.” Over the past few weeks, the company has been sharing several teasers showcasing its slim profile. Now, as the launch timeline is inching closer, leaks surrounding the Find N5 have been spreading drastically giving us a glimpse of what the new generation Oppo foldable would look like. Additionally, the smartphone also gives hope for the launch of Othe nePlus Open 2, which is the global variant of the Oppo Find N5. Therefore, know what the latest leak says about the foldable.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 thickness teased again ahead of February launch- Know about upcoming foldable phone

You may be interested in 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Oppo Find N5: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 is just a month away from its China launch and the new teaser showcasing the smartphone's slim profile has been creating much hype among tech enthusiasts. Now, a new leak by Digital Chat Station has come forward which reveals the smartphone's weight, folded thickness, expected processor, and much more. Reportedly, the Oppo Find N5 may be the thinnest foldable, but it may not be the lightest smartphone as it is expected to weigh around 230 grams. Currently, the Vivo X Fold 3 hold the crown of the lightest foldable smartphone with 219 grams in weight.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find N5 certification reveals key features ahead of launch: Here's what inside the fold

Apart from the weight, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to be less than 9.2mm in thickness when folded and about 3.5 to 4mm slim when unfolded. It will likely come with a side-facing fingerprint sensor, a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge, and may get IPX6, X8, and X9 ratings for water and dust resistance. For performance, the foldable will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking. The Oppo Find N5 may also feature a 5700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, providing fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone may also come with satellite communication support.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here's what to expect

Now, to confirm all the claims, we will have to wait until the official Oppo Find N5 launch to confirm what the 2025 Oppo foldable will look like. Additionally, its global launch could take place a few months after the China launch, and it may have a OnePlus branding with some design and specifications changes as well.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!