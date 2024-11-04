Oppo Find X8 Mini set to compete with Vivo X200 Pro Mini expected to launch soon- All details

Oppo is reportedly planning to expand its Find X8 series lineup with the introduction of a new model, the Oppo Find X8 Mini. According to a tip from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the device might launch soon, potentially alongside the anticipated Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The company recently introduced the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China, and this new addition could compete directly with Vivo's X200 Pro Mini, which launched in China last month.

Oppo Find X8 Mini: Potential Features

Digital Chat Station, the source of this information, shared details via a post on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform. The post suggests that the Find X8 Mini could be unveiled alongside the Find X8 Ultra in the upcoming months. However, Oppo has not confirmed any specifics regarding either model. The tipster has not provided sources to substantiate these claims, leaving some uncertainty about the accuracy of the information.

You may be interested in 36% OFF 36% OFF OPPO Find X2 Black

Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Android's Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo Find X8 Mini vs. Vivo X200 Pro Mini

If the Find X8 Mini does debut, it will enter a competitive market, facing off against the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which launched in October. The Vivo smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and offers up to 16GB of RAM. It showcases a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device includes a triple camera setup, consisting of three 50MP sensors for the primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, along with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Also read: Samsung may soon launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip, new rumour suggests

The Vivo X200 Mini made headlines as the first smartphone to utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. With its compact 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, it serves as a direct competitor to the forthcoming Oppo Find X8 Mini. More information about the Find X8 Mini is anticipated in the coming days as Oppo prepares for its launch.