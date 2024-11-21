Oppo Find X8 series has officially launched in India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, making it the first in the country to support this processor. The Oppo Find X8 Pro is highlighted by a quad-camera setup, which includes two telephoto lenses. Both models run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and offer a range of AI features for photography. The devices were unveiled today at an Oppo event in Bali, Indonesia.

Also Read: GTA 6 and all the other must-play games launching in 2025: Check list

More about OPPO Find X8 Pro OPPO Find X8 Pro Hoshino Black

Hoshino Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Oppo Find X8 Series: Price In India, Offers And Availability

Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at ₹99,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The Oppo Find X8 comes in two variants: the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model at ₹69,999, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage model at ₹79,999. Both models will be available in India starting December 3 via Oppo's e-store, Flipkart, and various retail outlets.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Customers can avail themselves of several benefits during the first sale. There is a 10% cashback when purchasing via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, or authorised retailers using SBI, HDFC, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, or IDFC First credit cards. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI plans available for up to 24 months. Pre-booking the devices before December 3 grants customers an extra year of warranty. Furthermore, there is an exchange bonus of ₹5,000, plus an additional ₹3,000 upgrade bonus for Oppo loyal users.

Also Read: You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

Oppo Find X8 Series: Specifications And Features

Both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and the Oppo Find X8 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB storage. The Find X8 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The Oppo Find X8, in comparison, comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED panel, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

In terms of cameras, both models are tuned by Hasselblad, but the setups differ. The Oppo Find X8 Pro gets a quad-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung 5KJN ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto lens. The Oppo Find X8, on the other hand, features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT700 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung 5KJN ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto lens. Both devices share the same 32MP Sony selfie camera and are bundled with several AI features, including AI Telescope Zoom, AI Blur Reflection Remover, and AI Studio tools.

For battery performance, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is equipped with a 5,910mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Find X8, while slightly smaller, comes with a 5,630mAh battery and the same charging capabilities. Both devices run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and are backed by extended software support. The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates, while the Oppo Find X8 receives 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Finally, both models are IP68/IP69-rated, offering water and dust resistance. They also come with dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IR blaster for controlling appliances such as air conditioners and televisions.

Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Know how to watch spy action series starring Samantha And Varun Dhawan online