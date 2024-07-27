 Oppo Find X8 series may feature Apple Airdrop support, tipster reveals key details | Mobile News

Oppo Find X8 series may feature Apple Airdrop support, tipster reveals key details

Oppo plans to launch the Find X8 series in late 2024. Rumours suggest it will support Apple’s Airdrop and feature advanced camera and display technology.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 17:00 IST
Oppo's upcoming Find X8 series might introduce Apple’s Airdrop support and new camera features. (Oppo)

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its Find X8 series of smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2024. While Oppo has yet to officially confirm the details, speculation about the new devices is already buzzing. Today, well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared some intriguing insights about the upcoming lineup.

New Features on the Horizon

According to a recent post by DCS on Weibo, reported by Gizmochina, the Find X8 series will feature Oppo's Live Photos capability. This feature, which debuted with the Reno 12 series, captures a brief video snippet around the moment the camera shutter is pressed. Users can share these Live Photos directly on social media, a functionality that is relatively rare among Android devices.

Potential Airdrop Support

More notably, DCS claims that the Find X8 series might support Apple's Airdrop. This feature would allow for smooth two-way file transfers between Oppo devices and iPhones. If Oppo successfully integrates Airdrop into its Find X8 lineup, it could entice iPhone users to switch to Android by offering a more seamless cross-platform experience.

Oppo Find X8: Expected Specifications

Regarding the specifications, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9400 processor. The display for both models is rumored to be an OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X8 might feature a flat screen, while the Pro variant could have a curved-edge display.

On the camera front, the Find X8 series is anticipated to include a triple-camera setup on the rear. This will likely feature a 3X periscope telephoto lens and Hasselblad tuning. The main camera is expected to be a 50MP Sony sensor with a sizable 1/1.4″ sensor. Oppo may also introduce a new image-processing algorithm to enhance camera performance.

As Oppo continues to build anticipation for the Find X8 series, these potential features and specifications set the stage for an exciting new entry into the smartphone market.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 17:00 IST
