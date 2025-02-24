Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

Oppo is preparing for a major release following its recent unveiling of the Find N5 foldable. The tech giant is set to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, a flagship device that has garnered attention for its camera advancements. A company executive has referred to this upcoming model as the "Night God," highlighting its focus on enhancing low-light photography. Alongside the Ultra, Oppo is also expected to reveal the Find X8 Next, a slim device that is anticipated to compete with other premium smartphones in the market.

Find X8 Ultra Camera Features (Leaked)

Images of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra have surfaced, showing off its distinct camera design. While opinions on the design may vary, it is evident that Oppo is looking to make a statement with its hardware choices. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a new lens with a larger aperture, aimed at improving light intake for better nighttime photos. In addition, the device will come with upgraded hardware to boost colour accuracy, a key focus for Oppo's photography team.

Oppo's Director of Flagship Products, Zhou Yibao, discussed the challenges of capturing photos in low-light conditions. He emphasised that night photography is considered one of the toughest aspects of smartphone imaging. To address this, the Find X8 Ultra will feature a more powerful image signal processor (ISP) to refine low-light photo processing.

The Find X8 Next, previously speculated to be the Find X8 Mini, will aim to compete with top models like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air. Sources suggest that the Find X8 Next will be powered by a Dimensity 9400 chip and sport a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display. Its 50MP primary camera will feature a 1/1.56” sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clearer shots.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Launch (Expected)

Recent reports have also confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra has secured radio certification in China, which suggests that its launch is imminent. Additionally, the device is expected to feature an advanced camera setup, including a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, and a periscope telephoto camera with impressive optical zoom capabilities.