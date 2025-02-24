Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 next month with advanced cameras and powerful specifications to compete in the premium smartphone market.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 17:26 IST
Icon
Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features
Oppo Find X8 Ultra
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a premium build with a four-sided curved glass design and a fingerprint-resistant frosted rear. The sleek, curved edges and minimal camera module enhance its modern aesthetics, although the top-heavy feel and slight imbalance due to the camera module might require some adjustment during use. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
2/5 The phone stands out with a sophisticated camera system featuring four 50MP sensors, including wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. Hasselblad collaboration elevates portrait photography, while AI-enhanced zoom and macro modes ensure versatile performance across lighting conditions. The Quick Button offers innovative camera control. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
3/5 Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, the device handles demanding tasks like gaming and 4K video recording effortlessly. Its AI-driven features are mostly cloud-based, providing impressive performance with minimal thermal throttling, even during resource-intensive activities. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
4/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, incorporating AI tools for productivity, including summarising audio recordings and document management. Unique features such as the Quick Button and AI-powered photo editing tools add functionality, though some features, like the AI eraser, need refinement. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
5/5 Equipped with a robust 5,910mAh battery, the Oppo Find X8 Pro offers over a day of usage with moderate use. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with a proprietary charger, making it convenient for quick top-ups while ensuring impressive battery life. (Ayushmann Chawla)
Oppo Find X8 Ultra
icon View all Images
WWE 2K25 will not include show intro cutscenes in MyUniverse mode which has disappointed longtime fans. (HT Tech)

Oppo is preparing for a major release following its recent unveiling of the Find N5 foldable. The tech giant is set to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, a flagship device that has garnered attention for its camera advancements. A company executive has referred to this upcoming model as the "Night God," highlighting its focus on enhancing low-light photography. Alongside the Ultra, Oppo is also expected to reveal the Find X8 Next, a slim device that is anticipated to compete with other premium smartphones in the market.

Find X8 Ultra Camera Features (Leaked)

Images of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra have surfaced, showing off its distinct camera design. While opinions on the design may vary, it is evident that Oppo is looking to make a statement with its hardware choices. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a new lens with a larger aperture, aimed at improving light intake for better nighttime photos. In addition, the device will come with upgraded hardware to boost colour accuracy, a key focus for Oppo's photography team.

You may be interested in

36% OFF
OPPO Find X2
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹44,999Original price:₹69,990
Buy now
Google Pixel 7A
  • Charcoal
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹43,999
Check details
IQOO 9T 5G
  • Alpha
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹45,799
Check details
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Enigma Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹51,999
Check details

Also read: Samsung One UI 7: Know when Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 series might get this update

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo's Director of Flagship Products, Zhou Yibao, discussed the challenges of capturing photos in low-light conditions. He emphasised that night photography is considered one of the toughest aspects of smartphone imaging. To address this, the Find X8 Ultra will feature a more powerful image signal processor (ISP) to refine low-light photo processing.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design and key features tipped online ahead of official launch- All details

The Find X8 Next, previously speculated to be the Find X8 Mini, will aim to compete with top models like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air. Sources suggest that the Find X8 Next will be powered by a Dimensity 9400 chip and sport a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display. Its 50MP primary camera will feature a 1/1.56” sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clearer shots.

Also read: iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to 10000 discount on your purchase

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Launch (Expected)

Recent reports have also confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra has secured radio certification in China, which suggests that its launch is imminent. Additionally, the device is expected to feature an advanced camera setup, including a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, and a periscope telephoto camera with impressive optical zoom capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 17:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release
GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets