OPPO Find X8 Ultra camera features officially confirmed ahead of April launch- All details

OPPO is preparing to unveil the Find X8 Ultra in April, and the smartphone's camera setup has already generated significant buzz. In a recent update, Zhou Yibao, head of the OPPO Find series, revealed a sneak peek of the phone's camera system, which boasts five sensors - marking a major leap for the brand. This announcement signals a strong focus on improving photography, building on OPPO's already established reputation in smartphone imaging.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Camera Features (Revealed)

The upcoming OPPO Find X8 Ultra is set to come with a suite of advanced camera features aimed at refining the photography experience. One of the standout additions is a multi-spectral sensor designed to deliver more accurate imaging and colour reproduction. Zhou Yibao emphasised the importance of capturing portraits with good skin tones and stated that this innovative hardware would significantly elevate the camera's performance. Among the camera sensors, the device will feature two powerful telephoto lenses - a 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with 3X zoom and a 50MP ½-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor offering 6X zoom with macro capabilities. These sensors are expected to deliver detailed and vibrant images, catering to users' diverse photography needs.

You may be interested in 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: POCO F7 Pro, F7 Ultra global and India launch date leaked; Ultra variant appears on Geekbench

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Find X8 Ultra's camera array will also include a 50MP camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. These additions promise to deliver superior results, particularly for portrait shots and wide-angle photos, further solidifying the Find series' reputation for high-quality photography.

Also read: Nvidia GTC 2025: Major announcements on AI, GPUs, quantum computing, and more expected this week

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Display and Performance Upgrades (Expected)

Furthermore, the Find X8 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that adjusts from 1Hz to 120Hz, providing smooth visuals whether gaming or watching media. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and is rumored to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensuring that the phone can handle intensive tasks and large amounts of data. Battery life will also be impressive, with a battery reportedly exceeding 6000mAh and fast charging capabilities, including 100W wired and 50W wireless charging options.

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

OPPO is also focusing on durability with the Find X8 Ultra, which is expected to feature an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it highly resilient. A leather variant will also be available with a thickness of around 8mm, offering users a premium feel. Additionally, a custom vibration motor will enhance haptic feedback, providing a more engaging user experience.