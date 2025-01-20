Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs tipped ahead of launch- All details
Oppo Find X8 Ultra launching soon with some eye-catching camera features. Here’s what we know so far.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to make its debut in China in the upcoming months, with plans to go global this year. Over the past few weeks, rumour mills have given us several details surrounding the smartphone's specifications, features, and upgrades. Earlier, we came across the leak that highlighted the inclusion of a telephoto macro lens, now we have more details surrounding the Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs that showcase major changes and upgrades. Therefore, if you have been a fan of the latest Oppo Find X8 series, then you also may want to check out the Find X8 Ultra model.
Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what's coming
You may be interested in
- Glazed Green
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Moonlight Purple
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Midnight Navy
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Lava Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs
In a previous report, we highlighted that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra may feature a 50MP telephoto macro camera with a Sony LYT-701 sensor offering 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Now, in a new leak by Digital Chat Station, camera specifications of the smartphone were revealed in details showcasing other upgrades as well. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra feature a quad camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, a telephoto macro lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 sensor offering 6x optical zoom. Apart from camera specifications, the tipster also highlighted that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra may feature a 2.5D flat display with 2K resolution.
mobile to buy?
Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?
Oppo Find X8 Ultra launch: What to expect
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor like its other siblings. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging. Additionally, we also expect some AI features that may be similar to the existing Oppo Find X8 series models. Reports suggest that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely be announced in March, however, we are yet to know about the official launch date. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more weeks to confirm what Oppo has planned for its upcoming flagship.
Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what's coming
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71737342420924