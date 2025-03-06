Oppo Find X8 Ultra confirmed to come with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging - All details

Oppo is preparing for the official launch of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in April in China. Ahead of the release, details about the device are being shared by Oppo's Product Manager, Zhou Yibao. In recent updates, Yibao provided insight into the phone's design and charging features, confirming several key specifications.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be the only model in the "Ultra" category to feature a flat display. Yibao shared a teaser image to showcase this design element. Along with design highlights, the product manager has also disclosed important information about the device's charging capabilities and its durability features.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Charging Speed and Durability

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will support 100W wired charging. This new confirmation follows previous reports that suggested the device would offer faster charging than its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, which featured 80W wired charging. Yibao stated that the Find X8 Ultra would charge from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. Additionally, the device will support 80W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging phones in the market.

The Find X8 Ultra will also feature a robust design, with an IP68/69-rated dust and water-resistant chassis, ensuring durability. Meanwhile, rumors from trusted sources, including Digital Chat Station, indicate that the device will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The Find X8 Ultra will also stand out as the only "Ultra" flagship phone this year to utilise a dual-cell battery. Despite the large battery size, the phone is expected to maintain a slim profile, with a thickness under 9mm.

In terms of additional features, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature an upgraded version of the 0916 X-axis linear motor for enhanced haptic feedback. The phone's official launch in April is anticipated to coincide with the introduction of other devices, such as the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, Find X8S, and Find X8 Mini. However, it's still unclear whether these devices will be available in markets outside of China.