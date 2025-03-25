Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect

Oppo will be introducing new Find X8 phones and the company has officially announced the launch date. The upcoming launch will include three smartphone models, the Find X8 Ultra, Find X8S and Find X8S+ Slim. Alongside smartphones, Oppo will also announce the Pad 4 Pro tablet, Watch X2 mini and Enco Free 4, marking a major lineup of product launches in a single day. As of now, these devices will be introduced in China and all these products have been listed in the country's online store. Therefore, know what the new flagship smartphones have in store for the users.

Also read: Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

You may be interested in 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F29 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 15% OFF 15% OFF OPPO F29 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 11% OFF 11% OFF OPPO Find X8 Pro Space Black

Space Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date

Oppo officially revealed the launch date for Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s series which is scheduled for April 10 in China. The company also revealed that the Find X Ultra will be announced in three storage options: 12GB +256 GB, 16GB +512GB, and 16GB +1TB. Whereas, the Find X8s model will include an extra 12GB+512GB and the Find X8s+ Slim will include 16GB+256GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read:OPPO Find X8 Ultra camera features officially confirmed ahead of April launch- All details

The Oppo website also revealed that the Find X8 Ultra will come in Moonlight White, Morning Light and Hoshino Black colour options. The Find X8s will come in Cherry Pink, Moonlight White, Island Blue and Hoshino Black colours. Lastly, the Find X8s+ Slim will come in Moonlight White, Hoshino Black and Haycinth Purple colours.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: What to expect

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and likely feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to bring several camera improvements such as a 50MP Sony IMX906 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom. OPPO Find series head Zhou Yibao said, “In order to take good portraits and good skin tones, we use brand-new hardware,” making it a flagship camera-centric smartphone. As of now, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra global launch has not been confirmed.

Also read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here's what to expect

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!