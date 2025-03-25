Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect

Oppo has officially announced the launch date for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Find X8s series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 12:45 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is launching on April 10. (Oppo)

Oppo will be introducing new Find X8 phones and the company has officially announced the launch date. The upcoming launch will include three smartphone models, the Find X8 Ultra, Find X8S and Find X8S+ Slim. Alongside smartphones, Oppo will also announce the Pad 4 Pro tablet, Watch X2 mini and Enco Free 4, marking a major lineup of product launches in a single day. As of now, these devices will be introduced in China and all these products have been listed in the country's online store. Therefore, know what the new flagship smartphones have in store for the users.

Also read: Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

You may be interested in

17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
11% OFF
OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • Space Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹97,999Original price:₹109,999
Buy now
19% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,999Original price:₹20,999
Buy now

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date

Oppo officially revealed the launch date for Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s series which is scheduled for April 10 in China. The company also revealed that the Find X Ultra will be announced in three storage options: 12GB +256 GB, 16GB +512GB, and 16GB +1TB. Whereas, the Find X8s model will include an extra 12GB+512GB and the Find X8s+ Slim will include 16GB+256GB storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read:OPPO Find X8 Ultra camera features officially confirmed ahead of April launch- All details

The Oppo website also revealed that the Find X8 Ultra will come in Moonlight White, Morning Light and Hoshino Black colour options. The Find X8s will come in Cherry Pink, Moonlight White, Island Blue and Hoshino Black colours. Lastly, the Find X8s+ Slim will come in Moonlight White, Hoshino Black and Haycinth Purple colours.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: What to expect

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and likely feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to bring several camera improvements such as a 50MP Sony IMX906 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom. OPPO Find series head Zhou Yibao said, “In order to take good portraits and good skin tones, we use brand-new hardware,” making it a flagship camera-centric smartphone. As of now, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra global launch has not been confirmed.

Also read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here's what to expect

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 12:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned
God of War

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year
GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets