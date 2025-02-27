OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

OPPO is all set to launch the Find X8 Ultra in April 2025. Here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated flagship device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Feb 27 2025, 12:11 IST
Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a premium build with a four-sided curved glass design and a fingerprint-resistant frosted rear. The sleek, curved edges and minimal camera module enhance its modern aesthetics, although the top-heavy feel and slight imbalance due to the camera module might require some adjustment during use. (Ayushmann Chawla)
2/5 The phone stands out with a sophisticated camera system featuring four 50MP sensors, including wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. Hasselblad collaboration elevates portrait photography, while AI-enhanced zoom and macro modes ensure versatile performance across lighting conditions. The Quick Button offers innovative camera control. (Ayushmann Chawla)
3/5 Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, the device handles demanding tasks like gaming and 4K video recording effortlessly. Its AI-driven features are mostly cloud-based, providing impressive performance with minimal thermal throttling, even during resource-intensive activities. (Ayushmann Chawla)
4/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, incorporating AI tools for productivity, including summarising audio recordings and document management. Unique features such as the Quick Button and AI-powered photo editing tools add functionality, though some features, like the AI eraser, need refinement. (Ayushmann Chawla)
5/5 Equipped with a robust 5,910mAh battery, the Oppo Find X8 Pro offers over a day of usage with moderate use. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with a proprietary charger, making it convenient for quick top-ups while ensuring impressive battery life. (Ayushmann Chawla)
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
OPPO has confirmed the April 2025 launch of the Find X8 Ultra with exciting features. (Representation image) (Oppo)

OPPO has confirmed the timeline for the highly anticipated launch of the OPPO Find X8 Ultra. After unveiling the Find X8 series in China in October 2024, OPPO introduced the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro to the Indian market in November 2024. The company is now gearing up for the debut of the Find X8 Ultra, which is set to launch in April 2025.

Initially speculated for a March release, the Find X8 Ultra will now make its official debut in April. OPPO's product manager, Zhou Yibao, confirmed that sales will begin in the same month. The Find X8 Ultra is expected to stand out as the only Ultra variant from a Chinese manufacturer this year with a flat-screen design.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch "2K" OLED display sourced from BOE. The device will come equipped with a 1-inch primary camera sensor, complemented by two periscope telephoto cameras and an ultrawide lens. The phone will likely have minimal bezels, although further details about its design remain under wraps.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 to launch in India soon: Here's when and what to expect

Apart from the Find X8 Ultra, OPPO plans to release another flagship model with a thin profile and small screen. This device is believed to be the Find X8 Next, previously known as the Find X8 Mini. The rebranding indicates that OPPO aims to rival competitors like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone 17 Air. The smaller flagship is expected to have a thickness ranging between 7 mm and 7.99 mm, putting it in competition with other compact high-end smartphones.

Zhou Yibao also teased that the Find X8 Ultra would feature the world's narrowest component, likely referring to its bezels, although no further specifics were provided.

Also read: iPhone 17 series' rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here's what we think

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Launch Date

While OPPO has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for the Find X8 Ultra in China, the official timeline points to an April 2025 release. It is currently unclear whether the device will be available outside China, as no international launch details have been shared.

Rumours about the OPPO Find X8 Mini, or Find X8 Next, have also surfaced, but OPPO has not yet provided official details on these models. Stay updated with us for more information about the OPPO Find X8 Ultra and its upcoming models.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 12:10 IST
