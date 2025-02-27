OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

OPPO has confirmed the timeline for the highly anticipated launch of the OPPO Find X8 Ultra. After unveiling the Find X8 series in China in October 2024, OPPO introduced the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro to the Indian market in November 2024. The company is now gearing up for the debut of the Find X8 Ultra, which is set to launch in April 2025.

Initially speculated for a March release, the Find X8 Ultra will now make its official debut in April. OPPO's product manager, Zhou Yibao, confirmed that sales will begin in the same month. The Find X8 Ultra is expected to stand out as the only Ultra variant from a Chinese manufacturer this year with a flat-screen design.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch "2K" OLED display sourced from BOE. The device will come equipped with a 1-inch primary camera sensor, complemented by two periscope telephoto cameras and an ultrawide lens. The phone will likely have minimal bezels, although further details about its design remain under wraps.

Apart from the Find X8 Ultra, OPPO plans to release another flagship model with a thin profile and small screen. This device is believed to be the Find X8 Next, previously known as the Find X8 Mini. The rebranding indicates that OPPO aims to rival competitors like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone 17 Air. The smaller flagship is expected to have a thickness ranging between 7 mm and 7.99 mm, putting it in competition with other compact high-end smartphones.

Zhou Yibao also teased that the Find X8 Ultra would feature the world's narrowest component, likely referring to its bezels, although no further specifics were provided.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Launch Date

While OPPO has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for the Find X8 Ultra in China, the official timeline points to an April 2025 release. It is currently unclear whether the device will be available outside China, as no international launch details have been shared.

Rumours about the OPPO Find X8 Mini, or Find X8 Next, have also surfaced, but OPPO has not yet provided official details on these models. Stay updated with us for more information about the OPPO Find X8 Ultra and its upcoming models.