Oppo Find X8 Ultra to get this new design upgrade- Know what’s coming ahead of launch

After the success of the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro in 2024, the company is slated to launch a more premium version of the series, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in March 2025. While the launch timeline is set for China, there are slight chances of the smartphone making a global global releaser later this year. Therefore, as the launch timeline nears, more leaks surrounding the Oppo Find X8 Ultra are starting to spread, giving us a sneak peek at what Oppo may launch with its Ultra premium smartphone. Based on new leaks, the smartphone is expected to get a flat display instead of a curved display, following the current smartphone trend.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs tipped ahead of launch- All details

You may be interested in 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Oppo Find X8 Ultra design

This year, several flagship smartphones including OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and other models followed the flat display design which gives them a premium look. Now, Oppo is expected to follow a similar trend for the upcoming Find X8 Ultra. According to tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), Oppo Find X8 Ultra to ditch the curved display for a new flat display which will bring several benefits to the smartphone. The tipster also highlighted that Oppo may bring a LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) packaging technology which will reduce the bezel thickness and eliminate the risk of damage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what's coming

These are some of the major design changes expected to feature in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. However, more details are expected to be revealed during the official launch. Apart from design upgrades, Oppo is also expected to bring performance enhancements with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. With performance, we may also see some camera upgrades with Finx X8 Ultra. Reports suggest that the smartphone may feature a 50MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 6x periscope zoom and another 50MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom. It may also feature a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?

Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery and offer an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and faster unlock.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!