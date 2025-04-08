Oppo Find X8s full specifications and images tipped online ahead of April 10 launch

Oppo is set to unveil the Find X8s alongside other flagships on April 10, with detailed specifications and images now revealed through the TENAA certification site.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2025, 10:12 IST
Icon
Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features
Oppo Find X8s
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a premium build with a four-sided curved glass design and a fingerprint-resistant frosted rear. The sleek, curved edges and minimal camera module enhance its modern aesthetics, although the top-heavy feel and slight imbalance due to the camera module might require some adjustment during use. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
2/5 The phone stands out with a sophisticated camera system featuring four 50MP sensors, including wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. Hasselblad collaboration elevates portrait photography, while AI-enhanced zoom and macro modes ensure versatile performance across lighting conditions. The Quick Button offers innovative camera control. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
3/5 Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, the device handles demanding tasks like gaming and 4K video recording effortlessly. Its AI-driven features are mostly cloud-based, providing impressive performance with minimal thermal throttling, even during resource-intensive activities. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
4/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, incorporating AI tools for productivity, including summarising audio recordings and document management. Unique features such as the Quick Button and AI-powered photo editing tools add functionality, though some features, like the AI eraser, need refinement. (Ayushmann Chawla)
image caption
5/5 Equipped with a robust 5,910mAh battery, the Oppo Find X8 Pro offers over a day of usage with moderate use. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with a proprietary charger, making it convenient for quick top-ups while ensuring impressive battery life. (Ayushmann Chawla)
Oppo Find X8s
icon View all Images
Oppo set to launch Find X8s with key specs revealed through TENAA certification in China. (Oppo)

Oppo is preparing to launch three new flagship smartphones in China on April 10, including the Find X8s, X8s+, and X8 Ultra. The X8 Ultra has already appeared on China's TENAA certification platform, revealing its key specifications and images. Now, the Find X8s and X8s Plus have surfaced in the TENAA database as well, giving a glimpse into their major specs and designs.

Oppo Find X8s: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo Find X8s, identified by the model number PKT110, will feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels. The phone will be powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core processor and a 5,060mAh battery (rated value). It has been confirmed that the Find X8s will include the 3.73GHz Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset and a 5,700mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is expected to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

You may be interested in

17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
Realme P3 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹31,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo T4X
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹15,398Original price:₹17,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size
₹109,999
Buy now

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what's more coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Find X8s will offer multiple RAM and storage options, including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM, as well as internal storage choices of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For photography, the device will come equipped with a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup, consisting of three 50MP sensors. Additional features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The device will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The phone's dimensions are listed as 150.59 x 71.82 x 7.73mm, with a weight of 179 grams.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like

Further reports indicate that the Find X8s will include a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support. Additional features will include 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 0809 vibration motor, a new push-type hardware button replacing the Alert Slider, and an IP68/69-rated body for water and dust resistance.

Also read: OnePlus 13T set to launch with new customisable button and flat display ahead of launch - Details

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8s will be available in various configurations, including 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB options. The device will come in several colour options, including Moonlight White, Island Blue, Cherry Blossom Pink, and Starry Black.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 10:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8s full specifications and images tipped online ahead of April 10 launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets