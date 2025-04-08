Oppo Find X8s full specifications and images tipped online ahead of April 10 launch

Oppo is preparing to launch three new flagship smartphones in China on April 10, including the Find X8s, X8s+, and X8 Ultra. The X8 Ultra has already appeared on China's TENAA certification platform, revealing its key specifications and images. Now, the Find X8s and X8s Plus have surfaced in the TENAA database as well, giving a glimpse into their major specs and designs.

Oppo Find X8s: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo Find X8s, identified by the model number PKT110, will feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels. The phone will be powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core processor and a 5,060mAh battery (rated value). It has been confirmed that the Find X8s will include the 3.73GHz Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset and a 5,700mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is expected to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

You may be interested in 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F29 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 15% OFF 15% OFF OPPO F29 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size Realme P3 Ultra 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.83 inches Display Size 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo T4X 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size Xiaomi 15 Ultra 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.73 inches Display Size

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what's more coming

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Find X8s will offer multiple RAM and storage options, including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM, as well as internal storage choices of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For photography, the device will come equipped with a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup, consisting of three 50MP sensors. Additional features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The device will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The phone's dimensions are listed as 150.59 x 71.82 x 7.73mm, with a weight of 179 grams.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like

Further reports indicate that the Find X8s will include a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support. Additional features will include 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 0809 vibration motor, a new push-type hardware button replacing the Alert Slider, and an IP68/69-rated body for water and dust resistance.

Also read: OnePlus 13T set to launch with new customisable button and flat display ahead of launch - Details

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8s will be available in various configurations, including 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB options. The device will come in several colour options, including Moonlight White, Island Blue, Cherry Blossom Pink, and Starry Black.