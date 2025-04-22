Oppo K13 5G launched with 7000mAh battery in India: Check out specs, price, features, and more
Oppo K13 5G launch in India with powerful performance features. From specifications to price, here’s everything you need to know about this mid-ranger.
Oppo has launched a new generation K series model, the Oppo K13 5G, at under Rs.20000 in India. This affordable smartphone is focused on providing powerful performance with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and a long-lasting 7000mAh battery. Therefore, it makes a great smartphone for budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a performance-centric phone to carry out smooth gaming and multitasking, but do not want to pay a huge sum. Know more about the Oppo K13 5G and how it offers powerful features at a budget.
Oppo K13 5G: Specs and features
The Oppo K13 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. The smartphone offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For smooth gaming and multitasking, the Oppo K13 5G features a 5700mm² Vapour Chamber and a 6000mm² graphite sheet for thermal heat management.
You may be interested in
- 8 GB RAM
- 6.77 inches Display Size
- AMOLED
- 8 GB
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- 6.7 inches Display Size
Oppo K13 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX480 sensor. Users can also take advantage of powerful camera AI features such as AI clarity enhancer, AI unblur, AI reflection remover and AI eraser. One of the smartphone's attractive features is the massive 7000mAh battery that supports an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.
mobile to buy?
Also Read
- Redmi Watch Move launched at ₹1999, Xiaomi’s first made-in-India smartwatch
- Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.2,599- All details
- How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide
The Oppo K13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo claims to provide 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.
Oppo K13 5G: Price and availability
The Oppo K13 5G comes in two colourways: Icy Purple and Prism Black. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs.17999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant and Rs.19999 for 8GB_256GB storage variant. Oppo K13 sale in India will start on April 25, and it will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Oppo India online and offline stores. Oppo is also offering a Rs.1000 instant discount on selected bank cards.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71745290773977