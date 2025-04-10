OPPO K13 key details and specifications tipped online ahead of India launch - All details

The OPPO K13 5G is gearing up for its official debut in India, with official announcements hinting at its arrival soon. OPPO confirmed that the new K series smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, making it easily accessible to a wide audience across the country. While OPPO has kept the official specifications and design details under wraps, insider sources have leaked valuable information, giving potential buyers an early look at what to expect.

OPPO K13: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the 91Mobiles report, the OPPO K13 5G will be a successor to the OPPO K12, which featured the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. This year, the K13 is expected to offer significant upgrades, with reports indicating the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, replacing the previous generation's MediaTek Dimensity 6300.

Industry reports suggest that the OPPO K13 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This upgrade is a step up from the HD+ resolution seen on the OPPO K12x, providing a smoother viewing experience. The camera setup is also receiving an upgrade, with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens, a notable improvement over the 32MP + 2MP configuration of the K12x. Additionally, the front-facing camera is set to jump from an 8MP to a 16MP lens, ensuring better quality for selfies and video calls.

One of the most significant upgrades in the OPPO K13 is its battery. With a 7,000mAh capacity and 90W fast charging support, the K13 promises extended battery life and quicker charging times compared to the OPPO K12x, which had a 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Leaked images of the OPPO K13 retail box show it to be similar to other OPPO packaging, with the device's branding prominently displayed at the top. However, no details regarding the phone's design or available colour options have been revealed yet.

While OPPO has not confirmed the pricing, it's expected that the OPPO K13 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000, making it an affordable 5G option for Indian consumers. For reference, the OPPO K12x was priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base model and Rs. 15,999 for the higher-end variant.