Oppo K13 Turbo tipped to launch soon, likely to feature these specs

Oppo K13 Turbo is set to launch in China with an active cooling fan, RGB lights, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Here’s what we can expect more from the upcoming device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2025, 08:42 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo
Oppo is gearing up to launch K13 Turbo in China, with a cooling fan, RGB lights, and a Snapdragon chip. (Representative image) (Oppo)

Oppo is preparing to unveil its latest smartphone, the K13 Turbo, in China, following the recent launch of the K13 in India last week. Now, the leaked images have provided a glimpse of the phone's design, showcasing a back panel equipped with an active cooling fan, RGB lighting and the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to reinforce its performance-oriented branding. Let's take a closer look at what we can expect from the upcoming device.

Oppo K13 Turbo: Cooling Fan, RGB lights, and more

While many mid-range phones typically avoid the “Turbo” label, the Oppo K13 Turbo sets itself apart with its active cooling system. Thermal throttling is a common issue in many devices, especially during heavy use or gaming, which can reduce performance over time. The addition of a cooling fan offers an intriguing solution, potentially helping to maintain consistent performance during prolonged usage. Although specific details on the cooling system remain unclear, the presence of this feature suggests Oppo's ambition to enhance the phone's real-world performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Oppo K13 Turbo runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 4nm octa-core processor paired with an Adreno 825 GPU. This mid-tier chip set the device apart from other gaming phones, which often feature higher-end processors, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This choice indicates Oppo's strategy to offer a competitive gaming phone without the hefty price tag of flagship models.

Details on other key aspects of the phone, including the display, cameras, battery, and pricing, have not been confirmed yet. For context, the Oppo K13, which uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, starts at Rs. 17,999. The Oppo K13 Turbo has generated excitement online, with many speculating that the cooling fan could be a first for Oppo. Initially launching in China, Oppo may look to expand the K13 Turbo globally, depending on its reception. The success of this phone will depend on how well Oppo balances its cost and performance in comparison to rivals like the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 08:42 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets