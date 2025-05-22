Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

Oppo is set to launch a new budget 5G phone in India, the K13x, likely a rebranded version of the global Oppo A5 5G model.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2025, 15:40 IST
Oppo K13 5G launched with 7000mAh battery in India: Check out specs, price, features, and more
Oppo is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the K13x 5G, in India soon. (Oppo)

Oppo is preparing to launch a new budget 5G smartphone in India, the Oppo K13x 5G. Recent insight suggests that this device may not be an entirely new model but rather a rebranded version of the Oppo A5 5G, which has already been released in global markets. The Oppo K13x 5G is expected to be positioned below the Oppo K13 5G, which was introduced last month with features like a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 6-series processor, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

Oppo K13x 5G: What to Expect

On the other hand, the Oppo K13x 5G has appeared on the Google Play Console and the Google Supported Devices list. These sources indicate that the Oppo K13x will carry the model number CPH2753, while the Oppo A5 5G uses the model number CPH2735. Both models share the same internal codename, OP5EF7L1, which usually means the devices have identical hardware and that the K13x is simply a renamed version for a specific market.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo has previously released nearly identical smartphones under different names in various regions, so this approach aligns with their past strategy. The recent launch of the Oppo K13 5G showcased a device with more advanced specifications, including the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, a 120Hz OLED screen, and a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, placing it in a higher segment.

Also read: Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here's what we know

Oppo K13x 5G: Price in India (Expected)

By comparison, the Oppo K13x 5G is expected to target budget-conscious consumers, with a price likely near Rs. 13,000. This would place the phone close to the Oppo K12x, which came out earlier this year at a similar price level. Overall, the Oppo K13x 5G appears to offer a cost-effective option for buyers looking for 5G connectivity and decent performance in the entry-level smartphone category.

First Published Date: 22 May, 15:40 IST
