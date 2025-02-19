Oppo, OnePlus testing 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for upcoming flagship smartphones: Report

Oppo and OnePlus are reportedly testing an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging, hinting at major advancements in smartphone battery technology for future flagship models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 16:40 IST
Oppo, OnePlus 8000mAh battery
Oppo and OnePlus are testing an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for future smartphones. (Oppo)

 Oppo and OnePlus are reportedly testing a new 8,000mAh battery, designed for future smartphones, according to a tip shared by Digital Chat Station. The tipster claims that the new battery will feature 80W SuperVOOC charging, similar to the technology already found in the companies' high-end models. The development indicates the Chinese brands' push to advance their battery technology and enhance smartphone performance with the addition of Silicon Carbon (Si/C) technology.

Both brands are part of the Ouga Lab, a combined research and development effort between Oppo and OnePlus. The 8,000mAh battery, still in testing, is built using Silicon Carbon, a material known for boosting battery efficiency. The battery's charging speed is expected to be similar to the current high-end models, supporting 80W charging speeds. The battery's silicon content has reportedly increased from the previous 6 percent in OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to 15 percent in the new version being tested.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Future Smartphones to Feature Upgraded Batteries

Though it remains unclear whether this 8,000mAh battery will appear in upcoming Oppo and OnePlus devices, rumours suggest it could be part of future flagship phones, possibly successors to the OnePlus 13 or Oppo Find X8 series. Earlier reports indicated that both companies, alongside Xiaomi, are working on high-capacity batteries, with 7,000mAh models expected in 2025. Currently, flagship models from Xiaomi and OnePlus include batteries ranging from 6,000mAh to 6,100mAh, offering a glimpse into the direction the brands are heading with power capacities in their upcoming devices.

Chinese Brands Adopting Silicon Carbon Batteries

In addition to Oppo and OnePlus, other Chinese manufacturers like Realme and iQOO are also incorporating Silicon Carbon technology. Realme's Neo 7 in China comes with a 7,000mAh battery, underscoring the growing trend among smartphone makers to adopt this new battery technology, which is believed to offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion options. The shift towards Silicon Carbon could represent a significant leap in battery life and performance for future smartphones.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 16:40 IST
