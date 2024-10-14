Oppo Pad 3 Pro set to launch on October 24 with Find X8 series; Pre-orders now open in China

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, slated to debut on October 24 in China alongside the Find X8 smartphone series. Pre-orders for the tablet are now available on platforms such as Oppo Store and JD.com.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro: Configurations and Colour Options

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro offers multiple configurations for consumers. Customers can choose from options including 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage. The tablet will come in two colour variants: Night Blue and Dawn Gold.

Earlier this year, rumours suggested a launch for the Oppo Pad 3, but this model did not materialise. Instead, it was released as the OnePlus Pad 2 in the global market in July. Now, the brand is set to unveil the Oppo Pad 3 Pro in China. Although Oppo has not disclosed specific details about the tablet, speculation points to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset. The device is expected to operate on ColorOS 15 and will support the Oppo Pencil 2 Pro stylus.

Official images reveal that the Oppo Pad 3 Pro shares a design with the OnePlus Pad 2. This similarity raises the possibility that it may adopt some of the OnePlus model's specifications.

OnePlus Pad 2: Key Features

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2120 x 3000 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and offers options for 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with storage options of 128GB or 256GB via UFS 3.1. The device is powered by a 9,510 mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging and includes additional features such as six speakers, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP rear camera.