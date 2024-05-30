Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch: Know what's coming

Oppo is reportedly developing a new high-end tablet, possibly named the Oppo Pad 3. Recently, a leak surfaced, revealing several key specifications and features of this upcoming device. Let's delve into the details.

Key Specifications Revealed

According to the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared this information on Weibo, the Oppo Pad 3 will feature a substantial 12.1-inch LCD panel. This screen will boast a 3K resolution (3000 x 2120 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a high-quality visual experience. The display specifications align with previous leaks from the same source, suggesting a 7:5 screen ratio and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

You may be interested in 36% OFF 36% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF OPPO A18 Glowing Black

Glowing Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO A38 Glowing Black

Glowing Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Performance and Design

Under the hood, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination promises robust performance and ample storage capacity. The device will be supported by a hefty 9,510mAh battery, which can be rapidly recharged with 67W wired fast charging.

Running on the Android 14 OS with Oppo's ColorOS custom skin, the tablet aims to deliver a seamless user experience. Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the Oppo Pad 3 will sport an all-metal body with a sleek design, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and durability.

Camera and Additional Features

For photography, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet will also be compatible with the Oppo Pencil 2, which is said to feature an enhanced linear motor. This model recently appeared on the 3C certification platform, indicating an imminent launch.

While there has been no official announcement from Oppo regarding the Pad 3, the leaked specifications suggest a powerful and well-rounded tablet. As its release appears to be just around the corner, more details are expected soon. Stay tuned for further updates on this potential new addition to Oppo's lineup.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!