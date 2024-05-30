 Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch: Know what's coming | Mobile News

Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch: Know what's coming

Oppo is reportedly working on its next flagship tablet, the Oppo Pad 3. Leaked specifications reveal a 12.1-inch 3K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 9,510mAh battery. The launch appears imminent as it recently cleared 3C certification.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 30 2024, 09:08 IST
Oppo Pad 3
The upcoming Oppo Pad 3 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch 3K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and support for the Oppo Pencil 2, offering a robust and high-quality tablet experience. (oppo)

Oppo is reportedly developing a new high-end tablet, possibly named the Oppo Pad 3. Recently, a leak surfaced, revealing several key specifications and features of this upcoming device. Let's delve into the details.

Key Specifications Revealed

According to the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared this information on Weibo, the Oppo Pad 3 will feature a substantial 12.1-inch LCD panel. This screen will boast a 3K resolution (3000 x 2120 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a high-quality visual experience. The display specifications align with previous leaks from the same source, suggesting a 7:5 screen ratio and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Performance and Design

Under the hood, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination promises robust performance and ample storage capacity. The device will be supported by a hefty 9,510mAh battery, which can be rapidly recharged with 67W wired fast charging.

Running on the Android 14 OS with Oppo's ColorOS custom skin, the tablet aims to deliver a seamless user experience. Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the Oppo Pad 3 will sport an all-metal body with a sleek design, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and durability.

Camera and Additional Features

For photography, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet will also be compatible with the Oppo Pencil 2, which is said to feature an enhanced linear motor. This model recently appeared on the 3C certification platform, indicating an imminent launch.

While there has been no official announcement from Oppo regarding the Pad 3, the leaked specifications suggest a powerful and well-rounded tablet. As its release appears to be just around the corner, more details are expected soon. Stay tuned for further updates on this potential new addition to Oppo's lineup.

First Published Date: 30 May, 09:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets