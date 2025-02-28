Oppo Pad 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite tipped for April launch to rival premium tablets: Report

Oppo is preparing to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Alongside this launch, the company is expected to unveil a new tablet, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which will also feature the same processor. This move suggests Oppo's intention to compete with high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

According to a well known tipster, Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the Pad 4 Pro is expected to succeed the Pad 3 Pro, known internationally as the OnePlus Pad 2. While previous reports hinted at a Pad 3 Ultra, recent information does not mention the device. Instead, the upcoming tablet is expected to enter the category of large-screen devices, potentially featuring a 13- or 14-inch display, similar to premium tablets designed as laptop alternatives.

A key point of interest is whether Oppo will continue using LCD panels or upgrade to OLED technology for the Pad 4 Pro. There are no official details about its design or specifications yet. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to be thinner and lighter than competing smartphones like the Vivo X200 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It is also expected to include advanced camera features, such as a telephoto macro lens, a 3x periscope mid-focus, and a 6x periscope zoom.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Pad 3 Pro features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It includes an Eye Care mode to reduce strain during extended use. Unlike the OnePlus Pad 2, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the global version of the Pad 3 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which has higher CPU and GPU clock speeds.

The tablet comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which is faster than the UFS 3.1 storage found in the OnePlus Pad 2. It has an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. Audio features include eight speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, and support for Bluetooth 5.4 with LHDC.

The Pad 3 Pro is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery, offering up to 12 hours of video playback. It supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging and includes a charger in the box. Oppo has yet to confirm the full details of the Pad 4 Pro, but its expected launch in April may provide more clarity on its features.