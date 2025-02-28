Oppo Pad 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite tipped for April launch to rival premium tablets: Report

Oppo is set to launch the Pad 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite, aiming to compete with high-end tablets. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 15:31 IST
Oppo Pad 4 Pro
Oppo Pad 4 Pro
Oppo plans to launch the Pad 4 Pro tablet with Snapdragon 8 Elite alongside Find X8 Ultra. (Oppo)

Oppo is preparing to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Alongside this launch, the company is expected to unveil a new tablet, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which will also feature the same processor. This move suggests Oppo's intention to compete with high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

According to a well known tipster, Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the Pad 4 Pro is expected to succeed the Pad 3 Pro, known internationally as the OnePlus Pad 2. While previous reports hinted at a Pad 3 Ultra, recent information does not mention the device. Instead, the upcoming tablet is expected to enter the category of large-screen devices, potentially featuring a 13- or 14-inch display, similar to premium tablets designed as laptop alternatives.

Also read: iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e's annual release cycle: Report

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A key point of interest is whether Oppo will continue using LCD panels or upgrade to OLED technology for the Pad 4 Pro. There are no official details about its design or specifications yet. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to be thinner and lighter than competing smartphones like the Vivo X200 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It is also expected to include advanced camera features, such as a telephoto macro lens, a 3x periscope mid-focus, and a 6x periscope zoom.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra launch soon: Know about expected camera upgrades

Oppo Pad 3 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Pad 3 Pro features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It includes an Eye Care mode to reduce strain during extended use. Unlike the OnePlus Pad 2, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the global version of the Pad 3 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which has higher CPU and GPU clock speeds.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

The tablet comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which is faster than the UFS 3.1 storage found in the OnePlus Pad 2. It has an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. Audio features include eight speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, and support for Bluetooth 5.4 with LHDC.

The Pad 3 Pro is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery, offering up to 12 hours of video playback. It supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging and includes a charger in the box. Oppo has yet to confirm the full details of the Pad 4 Pro, but its expected launch in April may provide more clarity on its features.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 15:30 IST
Tags:
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Pad 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite tipped for April launch to rival premium tablets: Report
