Oppo Reno 12 5G launch date tipped ahead of official announcement: Display, processor, camera and more

The Oppo Reno 12 series is expected to make its debut on July 12, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 14:10 IST
Oppo Reno 12 5G launch date tipped ahead of official announcement: Display, processor, camera and more
The Oppo Reno 12 series launch date leaked, check details. (Oppo)

Oppo Reno 12 series has been in talks since its debut in the European markets. Now, the series is expected to be launched in India soon as the company has already started teasing the devices with design, specifications, and AI features. While the official launch announcement is yet to be announced, a new report has tipped the speculated launch date along with the expected storage variants of Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Know when the new Reno series will be announced in India.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 5G series AI features and Flipkart availability confirmed: All details

Oppo Reno 12 series launch date

According to a TheTechOutlook report, the Oppo Reno 12 series is expected to launch on July 12, 2024, in India with a new design and upgraded specifications. The report further revealed the expected storage variants of Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. It is expected that the Reno 12 will come in a single storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro will include two storage options which may come with 12GB of RAM and storage of 256GB and 512GB respectively. However, note that the information is based on leaks and it does not provide any confirmation till Oppo makes an official announcement. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OPPO Reno 12 series details leak: Specs, prices, and colours revealed ahead of global launch

Apart from the launch date and storage options, the Oppo Reno 12 series will include several AI features such as  AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio,  AI Recording Summary, AI Summary, AI LinkBoost, and more. 

Oppo Reno 12 series expected specs

Based on leaks and rumours, the Oppo Reno 12 and 12 Pro are expected to come with a 6.7-inch display. The smartphone will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset respectively for Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. Additionally, both models may feature a triple camera setup which may include two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. 

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon- Details

More about the smartphones are yet to be revealed at the launch event which is expected to take place on July 12. 

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 10:52 IST
Tags:
Mobile News
