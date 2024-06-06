Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon- Details

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are set for release in markets outside China. During an AI conference in London on Wednesday, Oppo outlined its strategy to introduce smartphones with generative AI features to approximately 50 million users by year-end. At the event, Oppo disclosed partnerships with Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft for the development of future AI-integrated smartphones. The company also announced the global launch of the Oppo Reno 12 series and the upcoming Find X flagship series.

Oppo Reno 12 Series and Next Find X Flagship Global Launch

The Oppo Reno 12 series, initially launched in China in May, will soon be available in several international markets. The next Find X flagship series is also slated for a global release. A press release from the London AI conference confirmed that these smartphones will include generative AI tools such as AI Toolbox, featuring AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. Although the press statement did not provide an exact timeline for the launches, a GSMArena report mentioned that the Oppo Reno 12 series would be available globally later this month, June. The report also included an image showing the silhouettes of two phones, teasing the upcoming release.

More about OPPO Find X OPPO Find X Bordeaux Red

Bordeaux Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset- Know about the slimmest foldable smartphone

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Details regarding the launch timeline for the next-generation Find X smartphones were not disclosed. Given that the Oppo Find X7 series was introduced in January, the next lineup might debut in early 2025.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro feature 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 1.5K curved OLED screens with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Oppo Reno 12 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Reno 12 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Both models have 5,000mAh batteries supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Also read: Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01- Details

For cameras, the Oppo Reno 12 includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, and the Pro version is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor. Both phones have 50MP telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lenses, and 50MP front cameras.

Also read: Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here's everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro Pricing

In China, the Oppo Reno 12 starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the Reno 12 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000) for the same configuration.