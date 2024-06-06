 Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon- Details | Mobile News

Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon- Details

Oppo is launching the Reno 12 series globally this month and plans to release the next Find X flagship outside China, featuring advanced AI tools and partnerships with tech giants.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 18:02 IST
Icon
5 top flagship smartphones launching very soon in India with powerful cameras
Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon
1/4 iPhone 16 series: Apple will be launching its new generation of iPhone this September with some exciting new features and upgrades. The company is also speculated to be working on AI features with the upcoming iOS 18 update. The series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.  (AP)
Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon
2/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series: This year, Samsung may announce two new Fold smartphones as there are rumours for an “Ultra” variant. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of design, it may receive flat edges like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This smartphone is expected to debut in July 2024.  (HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon
3/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The new Samsung Flip is expected to feature a bigger cover display of 3.9 inches, whereas the main display may remain the same at 6.7-inch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which may be paired with the 12GB RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. (HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon
4/4 Google Pixel Fold 2: The generation of Google Pixel Fold is expected to receive major design improvements and changes. According to Rumours, this year Google may include a rectangular camera island instead of the visor-like camera module. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered with the company’s own Tensor G4 chipset. (Google / Twitter)
Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon
icon View all Images
Oppo Reno 12 series and next Find X flagship to launch globally soon with AI features. (Oppo)

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are set for release in markets outside China. During an AI conference in London on Wednesday, Oppo outlined its strategy to introduce smartphones with generative AI features to approximately 50 million users by year-end. At the event, Oppo disclosed partnerships with Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft for the development of future AI-integrated smartphones. The company also announced the global launch of the Oppo Reno 12 series and the upcoming Find X flagship series.

Oppo Reno 12 Series and Next Find X Flagship Global Launch

The Oppo Reno 12 series, initially launched in China in May, will soon be available in several international markets. The next Find X flagship series is also slated for a global release. A press release from the London AI conference confirmed that these smartphones will include generative AI tools such as AI Toolbox, featuring AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. Although the press statement did not provide an exact timeline for the launches, a GSMArena report mentioned that the Oppo Reno 12 series would be available globally later this month, June. The report also included an image showing the silhouettes of two phones, teasing the upcoming release.

More about OPPO Find X
OPPO Find X
  • Bordeaux Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹60,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset- Know about the slimmest foldable smartphone

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Details regarding the launch timeline for the next-generation Find X smartphones were not disclosed. Given that the Oppo Find X7 series was introduced in January, the next lineup might debut in early 2025.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro feature 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 1.5K curved OLED screens with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Oppo Reno 12 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Reno 12 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Both models have 5,000mAh batteries supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Also read: Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01- Details

For cameras, the Oppo Reno 12 includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, and the Pro version is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor. Both phones have 50MP telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lenses, and 50MP front cameras.

Also read: Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here's everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro Pricing

In China, the Oppo Reno 12 starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the Reno 12 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000) for the same configuration.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 17:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 redmi 13 launched with 108mp camera: check price, availability, specs and more iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max may get these 5 big upgrades- here’s what apple is planning oneplus 13 camera specs revealed- know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story samsung galaxy s25 ultra to support upgraded ufs 4.1 storage- know what’s coming oneplus community sale starting today, check deals on oneplus 12, oneplus 12r, oneplus open and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets