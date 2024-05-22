 OPPO Reno 12 Series set for May 23 launch- Here's what to expect | Mobile News

OPPO Reno 12 Series set for May 23 launch- Here's what to expect

The OPPO Reno 12 series, including the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, is launching in China on May 23. Key hardware details of the Reno 12 Pro have been revealed through a TENAA certification, showcasing significant upgrades in display, camera, and performance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2024, 08:27 IST
OPPO Reno 12 Pro,
The OPPO Reno 12 Pro, set to launch on May 23, features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, dual 50MP rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The OPPO Reno 12 series, which includes the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro models, is set to launch in China on May 23. These new phones will succeed the Reno 11 lineup. Ahead of the official announcement, renders of the phones have surfaced online, showcasing their complete design. Additionally, the Reno 12 Pro has appeared on the TENAA certification site in China, revealing key hardware details.

Also read: OPPO Reno 12 series renders leak

Hardware Details of OPPO Reno 12 Pro

The TENAA listing provides insights into the Reno 12 Pro's specifications. The device will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. Its dimensions are noted as 161.4×74.8×7.55 mm, and it weighs 183 grams. The battery is listed as a 4,880mAh unit, likely to be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery, with rumors suggesting 80W fast charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera and Performance Specifications

The Reno 12 Pro will sport a robust camera setup, including two 50MP sensors and an 8MP third lens. For selfies, it will have a 50MP front camera. The chipset details indicate an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz, potentially the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The phone will be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations: 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage. While the listing only specifies "Android" as the operating system, it is expected to ship with Android 14.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 series smartphones to launch on May 23

Design and Color Options

Recent renders have revealed that the Reno 12 Pro will be available in gold, purple, and black color options. The phone's design continues OPPO's tradition of stylish aesthetics, with subtle refinements to improve user experience.

Also read: Oppo Reno 10 Pro review

The OPPO Reno 12 series, including the Reno 12 Pro, is set to make its debut in China with a range of enhancements over its predecessor. With significant upgrades in display, camera, and performance, the series is expected to be available in India shortly after its China launch, following BIS certification for the Reno 12 Pro.

First Published Date: 22 May, 08:27 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets