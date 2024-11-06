Oppo Reno 13 Pro rumoured to launch with Dimensity 8350 chipset, 6.83-inch display, and other upgrades-Details

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 13 series on November 25th. Leaks and rumours suggest that the Reno 13 Pro is likely to feature a Dimensity 8350 chip, a 6.83-inch display, and other upgraded durability features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 14:43 IST
Oppo is set to launch the Reno 13 Pro with a 6.83-inch display and Dimensity 8350 soon. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Oppo is preparing to unveil its new Oppo Reno 13 series in China on November 25, according to recent reports. While the date has been marked as "tentative" by tipster Digital Chat Station, the tech community is already buzzing with expectations. The Reno 13 series is expected to follow the same format as the Reno 12 series, offering both a standard model and a Pro variant, but with upgrades across several areas.  

On the other hand, new details about the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 Pro have surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Although the tipster did not specifically name the device, the leaked specifications suggest it is likely to be the Reno 13 Pro model.  

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be powered by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Previously, rumours pointed to the Dimensity 9300, but the latest leak contradicts that. If confirmed, this would mark a shift from the Reno 12 Pro's Dimensity 9200+ processor.  

In terms of memory, the top-tier configuration of the Reno 13 Pro is expected to include 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB of internal storage. This focus on memory and storage suggests Oppo's shift toward providing more robust performance.  

One of the key features of the Reno 13 Pro is likely to be its larger 6.83-inch quad-curved display, a significant increase from its predecessor. As for the camera setup, it is likely to retain the same specifications as the Reno 12 Pro, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera.  

Further details reveal that the device will include a metal middle frame and will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, an improvement over the previous model's IP65 rating. Additionally, wireless charging support is expected to be included, a feature that was absent in the Reno 12 Pro, although it remains uncertain if all the rumoured specifications will appear in the final retail version.

