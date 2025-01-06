Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro India launch date confirmed- Know what’s coming

Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will officially make its India debut on January 9. Here’s everything we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 09:56 IST
Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro India launch date confirmed- Know what’s coming
Oppo Reno 13 series launch date revealed, check out expected specs and features. (Oppo)

Oppo is back with new generation Reno series smartphones, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. After weeks of speculation and teasers, the company has finally confirmed the India launch date which is scheduled for January 9, 2025. With the launch announcement, Oppo also revealed the new design and colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 series. Therefore, if you are in search of a feature-filled mid-ranger, then you may want to wait for the launch of the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Know more about its launch and what is expected to be announced. 

Also read: Oppo Find N5 certification reveals key features ahead of launch: Here's what inside the fold

Oppo Reno 13 series launch

Oppo India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the official launch date for the Oppo Reno 13 series in India. It was confirmed that the new Reno series will debut on January 9, 2025, at 5 PM IST.  The post said, “Every moment has a story. Live in the moment as we unveil the launch of #OPPOReno13Series.” Alongside the launch date, Oppo also confirmed smartphone availability on Flipkart, Oppo stores, and partnered retail stores after the official launch. 

Also read: 5 best camera mobile phones launched in 2024: Pixel 9 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Pro…

Additionally, the company also revealed that the Oppo Reno 13 will be launched in two colours, the Luminous Blue and Ivory White. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be launched in Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey colour options. 

Oppo Reno 13 series specs and features

Based on the China variant and leaked specs, the Oppo Reno 13 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Reno 13 Pro may come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with 12 and 16GB of RAM. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025

The Reno 13 will likely feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide. Whereas, the Reno 13 Pro will likely have a bigger main camera sensor along with a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The vanilla model may feature a 5600mAh battery, and the Pro model is expected to be backed by a 5800 mAh battery.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 09:56 IST
