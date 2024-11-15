Oppo Reno 13 series leaked images showcase iPhone 16-like design- Report

Oppo Reno 13 series is launching on November 25 in China just a few months after the launch of the Oppo Reno 12 series. The company has been teasing the product in the Chinese market and it is also slated to make a global debut later in 2025. Recently the Oppo Reno 13 images surfaced online which showcases a design similar to the latest iPhone 16 model. While we still have a few days before the official launch, know what Oppo is expected to announce with its new generation Reno series.

Oppo Reno 13 series design

A tipster named Zions Anvin shared a post on social media platform X showcasing images of the Oppo Reno 13 series placed next to the iPhone 16. The images showcase similarities between the display, frame, and rear panel design. Looking at the images, we can say the Oppo is bringing an iPhone look-alike to the mid-range smartphone segment. The Oppo Reno 13 series has an iPhone 16-like vertically placed camera module, curved edges, an aluminium alloy-looking frame, similar bezels and thickness of the device.

However, Oppo has yet to reveal the complete design of the new Oppo Reno 13 series. Additionally, it should be kept in mind that the series is currently launching in China and it may later debut in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 13 series specs and features

The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to include two models, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Based on leaked specifications, the Reno13 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and a 5,900mAh battery.

In terms of photography, the Reno 13 series is expected to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, note that the specs are based on leaks and rumours so we have to wait till launch to confirm the upgraded features.

