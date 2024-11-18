OPPO Reno 13 series to launch on November 25: Here’s what to expect

OPPO is all set to launch its latest Reno 13 series, with a launch scheduled for November 25 in China. This announcement, made through the company's Weibo channel, confirms the date and offers a glimpse of what's to come for the next generation of OPPO smartphones. As with previous Reno series releases, OPPO maintains a consistent launch cycle, with major updates rolling out every six months.

OPPO Reno 13 Launch Schedule (China)

The OPPO Reno 13 will make its debut in China at 7:00 PM CST (4:30 PM IST), with the event featuring a performance by renowned Chinese artist Song Yu Qi. The event will highlight the phone's colour options and design, with the Diedie purple variant making a prominent appearance. While the Chinese market will get the first look, Indian users can expect the Reno 13 series to arrive in January 2025.

OPPO Reno 13: Specifications and Features ( Expected)

OPPO is expected to equip the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro with the Dimensity 8350 SoC in China. For global markets, including India, the phones are likely to feature the Dimensity 8300 chip, an upgrade over the previous generation's Dimensity 7300. The 8300's 4nm architecture offers faster performance, running at 3.4 GHz, and supports a more efficient Arm V9A instruction set. It also comes with the Mali-G615 MP6 GPU, offering increased bandwidth and enhanced speeds, making it a significant improvement over its predecessor. Other key upgrades include faster LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and the MediaTek APU 780 for AI tasks.

Pricing for the Reno 13 series is expected to remain in line with the Reno 12 series, according to industry insider Sudhanshu Ambhore, who has provided insights into the phone's specifications.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Geekbench Scores (Leaked)

An OPPO device with the model number PKK110, believed to be the Reno 13 Pro, recently appeared on Geekbench, offering further details on the phone's performance. The device scored 1538 in single-core tests and 4697 in multi-core tests. These results suggest that the phone is likely powered by the Dimensity 8300 SoC, though there is still a possibility that the Dimensity 8350 could be used with slight enhancements.

Additionally, the Geekbench listing indicates that the Reno 13 Pro will support up to 16 GB of RAM and run Android 15 software. This reveals that OPPO is focused on providing a smooth, high-performance experience for users with both hardware and software upgrades.