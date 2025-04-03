Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Oppo's Reno 14 series is set to launch soon, bringing design changes, camera upgrades, and improved durability. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 03 2025, 12:56 IST
Icon
OnePlus 12R, Realme 13 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, and other top 5 camera smartphones
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
1/5 OnePlus 12R: The OnePlus 12R is one of the best camera smartphones in the higher mid-range segment. The smartphone consists of a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The OnePlus 12R also supports 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p video at 60 and 30 FPS, making it a perfect blend of photography and videography.  (OnePlus)
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
2/5 Realme 13 Pro Plus: This is a newly launched smartphone by Realme. It is the first smartphone which consists of an AI-powered camera architecture. It consists of a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto periscope camera. Additionally, it also supports several AI features for capturing or editing images, therefore, you get advanced features as well. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
3/5 Oppo Reno 12 Pro: The next smartphone in the list we have is the Oppo Reno 12 Pro which is another popular camera smartphone in the market. This smartphone also comes with a triple camera system that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and OIS support, a  50MP portrait camera, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front, it also features a 50MP selfie camera.  (Oppo)
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones are known for their exceptional performance and photography skills and the Galaxy S23 FE is no exception. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 50 MP wide-angle main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone supports 8K video at 24 FPS and 4K video at up to 60 FPS.   (Samsung)
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Pro: The last camera smartphone in the list is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a triple camera system that includes a 50 MP quad pixel technology main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.  (Flipkart)
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
icon View all Images
Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to launch soon with design changes and possible camera upgrades. (Oppo)

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its new Reno 14 series, following the release of the Reno 13 models in China last November. As part of Oppo's regular release cycle, the Reno series typically arrives every six months, and this year's iteration is expected to bring some interesting changes.

Leaks from China suggest that the upcoming Reno 14 devices will focus on a design that emphasises being thin and light. Both models will feature flat screens, a metal frame, and water resistance. While the specifics of the water-resistance remain unclear, many expect it to meet at least the IP68 standard, with some speculating that it could even include IP69, which has been becoming more common in recent models.

You may be interested in

17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
12% OFF
OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • Space Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹96,999Original price:₹109,999
Buy now
19% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,999Original price:₹20,999
Buy now

Also read: iOS 18.4 update rolled out in India: Know about 5 new features which you may like

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Camera and Display Changes (Expected)

One notable feature expected in at least one of the models, and possibly both, is a periscope telephoto camera. If this is true, it's likely that the Reno 14 Pro will include this advanced camera setup. However, details on the full specifications of both the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are still scarce, but given the series' typical release pattern, it's likely that we'll hear more in the coming weeks as the official announcement approaches.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Pro real-life images surface online- Know what it looks like

According to a recent post by DCS on Weibo, the Reno 14 series will also mark a shift in design for Oppo, with the adoption of flat displays. This move aligns with a broader trend in the industry, as manufacturers shift away from curved screens to flat displays, citing better durability and usability. The flat design, combined with the metal frame, is expected to provide a more premium and sturdy feel.

Also read: iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Launch Timeline and Pricing (Expected)

The Reno 14 series is expected to be available in the first half of 2025, with two primary models: the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. Pricing is likely to be in line with the Reno 13 series, which began at 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 31,796) for the base model and 3,299 Yuan (approximately Rs. 38,865) for the Pro. While specifics on hardware remain unknown, the Reno 14 Pro could inherit or improve upon the features of its predecessor, including the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a large 6.83-inch display, and a powerful battery with fast charging support.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 12:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience
Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets