Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its new Reno 14 series, following the release of the Reno 13 models in China last November. As part of Oppo's regular release cycle, the Reno series typically arrives every six months, and this year's iteration is expected to bring some interesting changes.

Leaks from China suggest that the upcoming Reno 14 devices will focus on a design that emphasises being thin and light. Both models will feature flat screens, a metal frame, and water resistance. While the specifics of the water-resistance remain unclear, many expect it to meet at least the IP68 standard, with some speculating that it could even include IP69, which has been becoming more common in recent models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Camera and Display Changes (Expected)

One notable feature expected in at least one of the models, and possibly both, is a periscope telephoto camera. If this is true, it's likely that the Reno 14 Pro will include this advanced camera setup. However, details on the full specifications of both the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are still scarce, but given the series' typical release pattern, it's likely that we'll hear more in the coming weeks as the official announcement approaches.

According to a recent post by DCS on Weibo, the Reno 14 series will also mark a shift in design for Oppo, with the adoption of flat displays. This move aligns with a broader trend in the industry, as manufacturers shift away from curved screens to flat displays, citing better durability and usability. The flat design, combined with the metal frame, is expected to provide a more premium and sturdy feel.

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Launch Timeline and Pricing (Expected)

The Reno 14 series is expected to be available in the first half of 2025, with two primary models: the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. Pricing is likely to be in line with the Reno 13 series, which began at 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 31,796) for the base model and 3,299 Yuan (approximately Rs. 38,865) for the Pro. While specifics on hardware remain unknown, the Reno 14 Pro could inherit or improve upon the features of its predecessor, including the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a large 6.83-inch display, and a powerful battery with fast charging support.